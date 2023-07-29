Max Scherzer 'Disappointed' by David Robertson Trade, Wants 'Conversation' with Mets

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

New York Mets pitcher Max Scherzer was apparently caught off guard by the front office's decision to trade David Robertson to the Miami Marlins, saying he was "disappointed" by the move.



Speaking to reporters after Friday's win over the Washington Nationals, Scherzer said he's "probably got to have a conversation" with the front office to gauge his standing with the organization as they navigate their way through what's been a disappointing season.

The Marlins traded prospects Marco Vargas and Ronald Hernández to the Mets for Robertson on Thursday.

Dealing Robertson, who signed a one-year deal in December, isn't necessarily an indication the Mets are tearing things down for a long-term rebuild.

But there have been some signs the organization might not want to keep some of their older players on expensive contracts. Scherzer's name hasn't really been bantered about in trade rumors, but Justin Verlander is a hot topic of discussion right now.

Per Jack Harris and Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times, the Los Angeles Dodgers have "explored" Verlander as a trade option.

MLB.com's Mark Feinsand reported Friday there's a "belief" within the industry that Verlander could get traded, with the Texas Rangers and Houston Astros cited as potential landing spots.

Per SNY.tv's Andy Martino, Scherzer is considered "less likely" to be dealt than Verlander in part because teams that have scouted him have been "less than impressed with the quality of his stuff."

A potential Scherzer trade would require a number of hurdles to be cleared to happen. He has a full no-trade clause and a $43.3 million player option for next season.

Mets owner Steve Cohen has shown a willingness to kick in money if it can help facilitate a trade. He agreed to pay most of Eduardo Escobar's remaining salary for this season when the veteran utilityman was dealt to the Los Angeles Angels on June 24.

There's obviously a huge difference between the $9.5 million Escobar is making this season and Scherzer's remaining salary for the rest of this season plus what he could potentially earn in 2024, but the right offer could at least tempt Cohen to consider kicking in a lot of money.

The Mets have been one of the most disappointing teams in MLB this season. Their 49-54 record ranks fourth in the NL East and 6.5 games out of the final wild card spot.

Scherzer's 23 homers allowed are tied for most in the NL and his 4.01 ERA is on pace to be his worst in a single season since 2011 (4.43).