6 Teams That Can Really Shock the NBA In 2023-24

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

Despite one prognosticator's preseason prediction that the Denver Nuggets would win the 2022-23 championship, their eventual crowning was still a surprise to many.

The final record of the Sacramento Kings probably qualifies as a shocker too.

Every year, it seems that at least one team bucks conventional wisdom and exceeds expectations. Sometimes, that means a title. Other times, it may be a higher-than-anticipated finish in the standings.

The teams that have a chance to do either (or maybe even both) in 2023-24 can be found below.