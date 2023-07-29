MLB Trade Rumors: Cubs Reconsidering Dealing Bellinger, Stroman amid Hot Streak

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

As the hottest team in baseball in right now, the Chicago Cubs may be pumping the brakes on their plans ahead of the MLB trade deadline on Aug. 1.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported Friday that the organization is rethinking its strategy of being sellers at the deadline, which could take star outfielder Cody Bellinger and pitcher Marcus Stroman off the market.

Both players have been a part of trade rumors over the past several days, with the Houston Astros checking in on both of them, per CBS Sports' Mike Axisa.

Chicago is currently on a six-game winning streak and are 8-2 over their last 10 games, the best record of any team in the league over that span. It's now back at .500 and just 5.5 games behind the first place Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Central standings.

It is also just four games out grabbing one of the Wild Card slots.

So, their best shot of staying in playoff contention would be to hold on to Bellinger and Stroman for the moment. They were both expected to be a couple of the biggest commodities at this year's deadline.

Fox Sports' Ben Verlander believes that the Astros would be a perfect fit for the 32-year-old right-hander.

"Stroman is perhaps the top arm available at the deadline as of right now," Verlander wrote in a recent column. "I believe that the Houston Astros are the perfect fit for him. They have what it takes to go get him, and we have seen them be aggressive this way in the past, with a mindset of what will make them better in the playoffs."

Stroman is fresh off his second All-Star Game appearance and has gone 10-7 in 22 starts this season with a 3.51 ERA and a 1.202 WHIP.

As for Bellinger, the former NL MVP has been connected with multiple contenders around the league, namely the Miami Marlins, who are looking to take advantage of an unexpectedly strong start to the year in South Florida.

Bellinger, who has been a bit injured this year, is having one of the best seasons of his career, batting .317/.364/.546 with 15 homers and and 46 RBI in 71 games to go along with a .910 OPS, the highest since his MVP season in 2019.

It may be a bit risky for the Cubs to bring both players back as Stroman is expected to opt out of his contract this offseason, per Axisa. Bellinger has a mutual option to return to the Cubs in 2024.

They could end up losing both stars for nothing in the winter.

But if it means it would give Chicago even a decent shot at the postseason, it's worth the risk. And if the Cubs are able to make some noise down the stretch, it could give the players enough motivation to come back if they see potential to compete long-term in the Windy City.