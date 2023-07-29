Pascal Siakam Rumors: Magic 'Downplayed' as Landing Spot amid Trade Buzz

AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

The Orlando Magic have been connected with Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam in reported trade speculation, but that has been "downplayed," per NBA insider Marc Stein.

"Orlando was downplayed as a destination almost as soon as it emerged as a reported destination," Stein wrote. "I am still trying to find out more."

Michael Grange of Sportsnet reported on July 10 that the Magic were "another team that bears watching" regarding a potential Siakam deal.

"Per league sources, the Raptors are still listening, trying to gauge the market value for their leading scorer and leading returning – in theory – playmaker," Grange wrote.

"Atlanta remains a possibility, Indiana has reached out while Orlando is another team that bears watching."

However, a report from Michael Scotto of HoopsHype indicated that the connection is "more noise than substance."

"Recently, the Orlando Magic was the latest team linked to Siakam with trade interest reported by SportsNet, but a league source who spoke with HoopsHype called that talk more noise than substance at this time," Scotto wrote.

Siakam, who is entering his eighth NBA season, just averaged a team-high 24.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game. He is scheduled to be a free agent after this upcoming season barring an extension.

Siakam was apparently the subject of trade rumors before the draft, per Eric Koreen of The Athletic, who noted that talks with the Charlotte Hornets and Portland Trail Blazers for the second or third overall picks were "real, if not ever close to yielding a deal."

"The talks concerning Siakam focussed on the second or third picks with Charlotte and Portland were real, if not ever close to yielding a deal. Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report subsequently reported that Siakam would only consider signing an extension with the Raptors, not any other team to which he was traded. Chalk that up to different parties trying to leverage the situation in their favour, as is commonplace around the league.

Siakam is still a Raptor, but it's fair to wonder for how much longer at this juncture.

The team may have a drastically new look this time next year. Fred VanVleet has already left via free agency to the Houston Rockets, and OG Anunoby can elect to become a free agent next offseason if he declines his 2024-25 player option.

Anything might be on the table after Toronto finished a .500 season where it lost in the first round of the play-in tournament, and the fallout included the team parting ways with head coach Nick Nurse.

Ultimately, the Raptors will be an interesting team to watch this season. It's certainly possible they bounce back and embark on a playoff campaign, but a bad start to the season should only heighten any trade rumors.