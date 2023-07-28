Commanders' Brian Robinson Says to Expect 'Great Things' from Him: 'Night and Day'

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. has high expectations for himself ahead of the 2023 NFL season.

According to ESPN's John Keim, Robinson made the declaration to reporters at Commanders training camp Friday, saying: "People should expect a lot of great things to come compared to the things I did limping around all last year. I feel night and day from last year. I feel more like myself every day."

Washington selected Robinson in the third round of the 2022 NFL draft out of Alabama, and early returns were so good during the preseason that he seemed like a strong bet to usurp Antonio Gibson as the Commanders' starting running back.

Tragedy struck on Aug. 28, 2022, however, as Robinson was shot in the knee and hip during an attempted robbery in Washington, D.C.

Robinson was fortunate to avoid life-threatening injuries, although the shooting did force him to miss the first four games of the season.

Once the 6'1", 228-pound Robinson healed up and joined the team, though, he was head coach Ron Rivera's preferred option out of the backfield for the rest of the season.

In 12 games, including nine starts, Robinson rushed 205 times for 797 yards and two touchdowns. He also caught nine passes for 60 yards and a score.

While it was a solid performance given the circumstances, Robinson averaged just 3.9 yards per carry, so there is plenty of room for improvement entering his second season.

However, Robinson will likely have to impress all over again, as the Commanders hired former Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy as their new OC this offseason. Bieniemy was not the primary play-caller for KC, but he will finally have the opportunity to do so in Washington.

Robinson will once again be primed to battle Gibson for the starting job with rookie sixth-round pick Chris Rodriguez Jr., as well as Jaret Patterson and Jonathan Williams potentially figuring into the mix also.

Last year, Robinson overcame adversity to contribute and produce at a far greater level than anyone could have expected, and that may have gone a long way toward preparing him for even more success in 2023.