    Jonathan Garvin Cut by Packers Hours After Team Posted Happy Birthday Twitter Message

    Erin WalshJuly 28, 2023

    PHILADELPHIA, PA - NOVEMBER 27: Jonathan Garvin #53 of the Green Bay Packers looks on against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half at Lincoln Financial Field on November 27, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)
    Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

    Green Bay Packers linebacker Jonathan Garvin was faced with harsh reality on Friday.

    The Packers released Garvin just hours after wishing him a happy 24th birthday, revealing just how cold the business of football can be.

    Green Bay Packers @packers

    Smile, it's your birthday! 🥳<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoPackGo?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoPackGo</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SmileLikeAPro?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SmileLikeAPro</a> <a href="https://t.co/YQqGfWVwiN">pic.twitter.com/YQqGfWVwiN</a>

    Matt Schneidman @mattschneidman

    Packers released Jonathan Garvin.

    The Packers selected Garvin in the seventh round of the 2020 draft out of Miami.

    Garvin had a limited role during his rookie season but saw an uptick in playing time during the 2021 campaign, posting 1.5 sacks, 19 tackles, 1 tackle for loss and five quarterback hits in 16 games.

    In 14 games last season, Garvin posted just two pass breakups, eight tackles and two quarterback hits.

    While Garvin hasn't been very effective over his three-year career, it's possible another franchise picks him up ahead of Week 1.

