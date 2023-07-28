Jonathan Garvin Cut by Packers Hours After Team Posted Happy Birthday Twitter Message

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Green Bay Packers linebacker Jonathan Garvin was faced with harsh reality on Friday.

The Packers released Garvin just hours after wishing him a happy 24th birthday, revealing just how cold the business of football can be.

The Packers selected Garvin in the seventh round of the 2020 draft out of Miami.

Garvin had a limited role during his rookie season but saw an uptick in playing time during the 2021 campaign, posting 1.5 sacks, 19 tackles, 1 tackle for loss and five quarterback hits in 16 games.

In 14 games last season, Garvin posted just two pass breakups, eight tackles and two quarterback hits.

While Garvin hasn't been very effective over his three-year career, it's possible another franchise picks him up ahead of Week 1.