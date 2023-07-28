Devon Witherspoon, Seahawks Reportedly Agree to 4-Year, $31.9M Rookie Contract

AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson

All 259 players taken in the 2023 NFL draft are now under contract after Devon Witherspoon agreed to his rookie deal with the Seattle Seahawks on Friday.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Witherspoon's four-year deal is worth $31.86 million fully guaranteed and comes with a $20.2 million signing bonus.

