Bengals Twitter Account Tells Fans 'Joey Will Be Back' After Joe Burrow's Calf Injury

The Cincinnati Bengals' official Twitter account attempted to allay concerns about superstar quarterback Joe Burrow's calf injury Friday.

Although no timeline was provided, the Bengals tweeted that Burrow "will be back" after getting carted off the practice field Thursday:

Burrow came up lame while rolling to his right Thursday, prompting him to hop on one leg and then fall to the turf before being taken away on a cart:

Per ESPN's Ben Baby, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said after practice that Burrow suffered a right calf injury, believed to be a strain.

Thursday was a tough day in the NFL for injuries, as Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey also had to be carted off the practice field with a knee injury.

Early indications are that Ramsey's injury is more significant thank Burrow's, as Ramsey is expected to miss at least six to eight weeks and requires surgery to either remove or repair his meniscus, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Bengals star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase gave a positive update on Burrow after practice Thursday, telling Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic: "We always give each other that nod ... He gave me a nod, he's all right. He's a strong dude."

If Burrow avoided a serious injury, it is huge for the Bengals since their Super Bowl hopes are likely to rest on their superstar signal-caller's health.

The 26-year-old Burrow led the Bengals to a Super Bowl berth in 2021, and last season was perhaps his best in the NFL thus far from a statistical perspective.

Burrow went 12-4 as a starter and completed 68.3 percent of his passes for 4,475 yards, 35 touchdowns and 12 interceptions en route to his first Pro Bowl selection.

He also took the Bengals to the AFC Championship Game where they fell just short in a 23-20 loss to the eventual Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Along with the Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills, the Bengals are widely viewed as one of the top teams to beat in the AFC entering the 2023 season.

Burrow getting injured at the start of training camp could conceivably prompt the Bengals to take a cautious approach and hold him out for preseason games, but as long as he is healthy for the start of the regular season, the Bengals will be in great shape come September.

Cincinnati's pursuit of a Super Bowl will officially start Sept. 10 when the Bengals face the rival Cleveland Browns on the road in Week 1.