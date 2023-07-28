Justin Verlander Trade Rumors: Rangers 'Likely' Front-Runner for Mets' Star Pitcher

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Just eight months after signing Justin Verlander, the New York Mets could be moving closer to trading the reigning American League Cy Young winner.

Per MLB.com's Mark Feinsand, there's a belief within MLB the Mets could deal Verlander in the coming days and the Texas Rangers are considered the "likely" front-runner to land him.

