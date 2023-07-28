X

MLB

    Justin Verlander Trade Rumors: Rangers 'Likely' Front-Runner for Mets' Star Pitcher

    Adam WellsJuly 28, 2023

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 25: Justin Verlander #35 of the New York Mets pitches during the first inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on July 25, 2023 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)
    Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

    Just eight months after signing Justin Verlander, the New York Mets could be moving closer to trading the reigning American League Cy Young winner.

    Per MLB.com's Mark Feinsand, there's a belief within MLB the Mets could deal Verlander in the coming days and the Texas Rangers are considered the "likely" front-runner to land him.

