5 Reasons Why WWE SummerSlam 2023 Could Be an All-Timer

1 of 5

The SummerSlam card is made of several matches that will receive plenty of hype, pomp and circumstance but there are two championship clashes slated for the show that may prove to be the show-stealers of the lot.

Drew McIntyre will challenge Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship while Asuka defends the WWE Women's Championship against Bianca Belair and Charlotte Flair in a Triple Threat Match.

Gunther and McIntyre gave us a taste of what they are capable of at WrestleMania, where The Ring General successfully defended his title against The Scottish Warrior and Sheamus in a three-way bout that was instantly recognized as a five-star classic and one of the best matches of the entire weekend.

Belair, Flair and Asuka are among the most celebrated and decorated competitors in the women's division and have been responsible for some of the very best wrestling to come out of it over the last decade.

On a card that is currently made up of only seven matches, both will have time to work with and the opportunity to steal the show, eclipsing the quality of other, higher-profile bouts. Gunther and McIntyre will batter each other with punishing strikes while Flair, Belair and Asuka utilize dramatic near-falls and pure athleticism to wow the fans in Detroit.

By the time the show comes to a close and the feed fades to black, do not be surprised if we are ranking either, or both, among the best the show has produced in modern times.