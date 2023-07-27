Jets' Billy Turner Blasts 'F--king Bum' Sean Payton over 2022 Broncos Criticism

Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

New York Jets offensive lineman Billy Turner took offense to Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton's comments to USA Today's Jarrett Bell in which he torched his predecessor, Nathaniel Hackett, for the job he did en route to the team's disappointing last-place season.

Turner played for the 2022 Broncos, starting seven of his eight games played, so it's understandable why he's upset, especially because some of Payton's comments were reserved for last year's offensive line.

"That was a message," Payton first said regarding a video he had made for the team imploring it to put the 2022 campaign in the rearview mirror.

"They can only beat the (expletive) out of you so much," Payton added. "But everybody's got a little stink on their hands. It's not just Russell. It was a (poor) offensive line. It might have been one of the worst coaching jobs in the history of the NFL. That's how bad it was."

Payton also defended quarterback Russell Wilson in another comment while throwing shade at the rest of the team again.

"Oh, man," Payton began. "There's so much dirt around that. There's 20 dirty hands, for what was allowed, tolerated in the fricking training rooms, the meeting rooms. The offense. I don't know Hackett. A lot of people had dirt on their hands. It wasn't just Russell. He didn't just flip. He still has it. This B.S. that he hit a wall? Shoot, they couldn't get a play in. They were 29th in the league in pre-snap penalties on both sides of the ball."

In addition, he also took a shot at Turner's new team in the Jets, who will be appearing on HBO's Hard Knocks series this year.

"It doesn't happen often where an NFL team or organization gets embarrassed," Payton said regarding the 2022 Broncos at first. "And that happened here. Part of it was their own fault, relative to spending so much (expletive) time trying to win the offseason – the PR, the pomp and circumstance, marching people around and all this stuff.

"We're not doing any of that. The Jets did that this year. You watch. 'Hard Knocks,' all of it. I can see it coming. Remember when (former Washington owner) Dan Snyder put that Dream Team together? I was at the Giants (in 2000). I was a young coach. I thought, 'How are we going to compete with them? Deion's (Sanders) there now.' That team won eight games or whatever. So, listen…just put the work in."

The Jets and Broncos just so happen to be playing each other again this year, with Denver hosting New York on Oct. 8 at 4:25 p.m. ET. We'll see if any of that bulletin-board material carries over into Week 5 as both teams look to move past disappointing seasons in search of a playoff berth.