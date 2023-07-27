Bucs' Baker Mayfield Hasn't Used Social Media in 2 Years: 'I'm Wired Different'

Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield told reporters at training camp Thursday that he has been off social media for nearly two years.

"I've been off social [media] for almost two years now," Mayfield said, per ESPN's Jenna Laine.

"I'm wired different. I don't need anybody on the outside to tell me what I can and can't do. I know what I'm capable of. Yeah, I got hurt in Cleveland - that's why my run ended there. And then last year, it was what it was in Carolina. But everything happens for a reason, so I'm here now..."

Frankly, Mayfield doesn't need the distractions or outside talk as he works to carve out a more secure role in the NFL.

Mayfield has endured an up-and-down start to his pro career, which began when the Cleveland Browns selected the Heisman Trophy winner with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft.

On the brightest side, Mayfield led the 2020 Browns to their first playoff appearance since 2002 and first playoff win since 1994.

However, a host of injuries (notably a torn labrum) led to a tough 2021 season, and the Browns decided to go in a different direction and trade for Houston Texans signal-caller Deshaun Watson.

Mayfield caught on with the Carolina Panthers, but injuries and inconsistency ended his time there after a half season.

However, he signed with the Los Angeles Rams for a month after being released and fared quite well, completing 63.6 percent of his passes for 850 yards and four touchdowns (two interceptions).

The Bucs are now giving him a shot to earn QB1 honors in place of the retired Tom Brady, but Mayfield will have to beat out Kyle Trask for the job. That's not necessarily a guarantee.

"By all accounts this spring, Mayfield looked to be the leader in the clubhouse, but Trask has looked much improved in his decisiveness and delivery and is giving Mayfield a stronger push," Laine wrote.

Mayfield, who is on a one-year deal, is just 28 years old and very well could enjoy another successful act in his career. The opportunity is there for him in Tampa, and Mayfield is clearly focused on earning a starting gig and moving his career forward in a positive manner.