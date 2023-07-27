X

MLB

    Angels' Shohei Ohtani Throws 1-Hit CG Shutout, Twitter Hypes Star After Trade Rumors

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVJuly 27, 2023

    DETROIT, MI - JULY 27: Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Angels pitches against the Detroit Tigers during the second inning of game one of a doubleheader at Comerica Park on July 27, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)
    Duane Burleson/Getty Images

    The Los Angeles Angels aren't going to trade Shohei Ohtani. He reminded everyone why on Thursday.

    The superstar slugger and starting pitcher threw a one-hit, complete-game shutout in a 6-0 win over the Detroit Tigers in the first game of a doubleheader, striking out eight hitters while giving up three walks. Kerry Carpenter's fifth-inning single was the only thing that prevented Ohtani from earning a no-hitter.

    FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX

    This was the first complete game shutout of Shohei Ohtani's MLB career! 🦄<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/MLB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MLB</a>)<a href="https://t.co/ngXgRxsNOp">pic.twitter.com/ngXgRxsNOp</a>

    Just about the only thing he didn't do was contribute offensively, where he was 0-for-5 from the dish with two strikeouts.

    But who cares? If you hold the other team scoreless, let your teammates handle the rest. Ohtani did so with aplomb, and MLB Twitter users unsurprisingly had hearts in their eyes after the performance:

    Sarah Langs @SlangsOnSports

    most HR hit in a season, threw at least 1 shutout:<br><br>2023 Shohei Ohtani: 36<br>1918 Babe Ruth: 11<br>1931 Wes Ferrell: 9 <a href="https://t.co/IgcDfYzjql">https://t.co/IgcDfYzjql</a>

    Sarah Langs @SlangsOnSports

    just a reminder that the pitcher who just threw a shutout, Shohei Ohtani, currently leads MLB in…<br><br>- OPS<br>- SLG<br>- HR<br>- 3B (Tied)<br>- Opponent BA

    Jeff Passan @JeffPassan

    Shohei Ohtani just threw the first complete game of his MLB career, a brilliant one-hit, 111-pitch shutout of the Detroit Tigers. <br><br>(He went the distance 13 times in Japan, seven of them shutouts.)<br><br>The Angels are now 53-49 -- 3.5 back of Toronto for the final AL wild card spot.

    FanDuel Sportsbook @FDSportsbook

    THE GOAT. <a href="https://t.co/28mNqeHWqu">pic.twitter.com/28mNqeHWqu</a>

    Jon Heyman @JonHeyman

    Ohtani throws a shutout today, 6-0. No one compares.

    Wayne Randazzo @WayneRandazzo

    The major league leader in home runs just threw his first career complete game on the mound with a 1-hitter of the Tigers. Shohei Ohtani never ceases to dazzle.

    Jared Carrabis @Jared_Carrabis

    Shohei Ohtani with the one-hit CG shut piece the day after the Angels decided to buy in is not a coincidence. This man was already in God Mode and then he decided to kick it up a notch, which is terrifying.

    Jason Catania @JayCat11

    9 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 8 Ks<br><br>That's Shohei Ohtani's FIRST MLB complete game - and shutout.<br><br>He's also only the fifth Japanese-born pitcher to throw a 9-inning shutout allowing no more than 1 H in an MLB game, after Iwakuma, Kuroda, Ishii and Nomo (4x).

    It's just another reminder that Ohtani is the best player in baseball, and it is not particularly close. If Ohtani was merely a good hitter and starting pitcher, he'd be valuable. Or if he was only elite in one category and merely decent in the other.

    But Ohtani is both the most feared slugger in the sport at the moment and also a legitimate ace. It's absurd.

    Just sit back and enjoy the show. There's never been anyone quite like him, and it's hard to blame the Angels for wanting to keep him, even if it is only for a few more months.

