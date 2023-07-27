Angels' Shohei Ohtani Throws 1-Hit CG Shutout, Twitter Hypes Star After Trade Rumors

Duane Burleson/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Angels aren't going to trade Shohei Ohtani. He reminded everyone why on Thursday.

The superstar slugger and starting pitcher threw a one-hit, complete-game shutout in a 6-0 win over the Detroit Tigers in the first game of a doubleheader, striking out eight hitters while giving up three walks. Kerry Carpenter's fifth-inning single was the only thing that prevented Ohtani from earning a no-hitter.

Just about the only thing he didn't do was contribute offensively, where he was 0-for-5 from the dish with two strikeouts.

But who cares? If you hold the other team scoreless, let your teammates handle the rest. Ohtani did so with aplomb, and MLB Twitter users unsurprisingly had hearts in their eyes after the performance:

It's just another reminder that Ohtani is the best player in baseball, and it is not particularly close. If Ohtani was merely a good hitter and starting pitcher, he'd be valuable. Or if he was only elite in one category and merely decent in the other.

But Ohtani is both the most feared slugger in the sport at the moment and also a legitimate ace. It's absurd.

Just sit back and enjoy the show. There's never been anyone quite like him, and it's hard to blame the Angels for wanting to keep him, even if it is only for a few more months.