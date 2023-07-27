MLB Rumors: Rangers Eyeing SPs, Relievers; Want to Acquire Both in 'Single Trade'

AP Foto/Sam Hodde

The American League West-leading Texas Rangers reportedly want to bolster their starting rotation and bullpen and can possibly do just that in one trade.

Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported the latest and offered the Chicago White Sox and Detroit Tigers as potential trade partners:



The 60-43 Rangers sport the American League's top offense thanks to a No. 1 ranking in runs scored and OPS. There's room for improvement on the pitching staff, however, with the team's 4.19 ERA ranking eighth in the AL.

Season-ending injuries to the rotation (Jacob deGrom, Jake Odorizzi) naturally heightened the need for more starting pitching.

The Rangers already made one notable move this season by adding ex-Kansas City Royals left-handed relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman via trade.

Those connected to the Rangers via rumors or speculation recently include Detroit Tigers left-handed starter Eduardo Rodriguez, White Sox right-handed starter Lance Lynn and reliever Joe Kelly and Chicago Cubs starting right-hander Marcus Stroman.

Ultimately, expect Texas to be active again prior to the Aug. 1 deadline.

The Rangers have developed into one of MLB's most pleasant surprises, and the pennant race looks wide open on the surface with no dominant team in the league. The time is now for Texas to make a move in hopes of earning its first-ever World Series title.