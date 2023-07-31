1 Move for Every MLB Team Before the 2023 Trade Deadline

6 of 6

Duane Burleson/Getty Images

Arizona Diamondbacks: SS Geraldo Perdomo, OF Wilderd Patiño and RHP Justin Martinez to Chicago White Sox for RHP Dylan Cease

I've avoided even mentioning the trade simulator at BaseballTradeValues.com thus far, because some of y'all really seem to hate it. But it's interesting to note that the simulator suggests a package of Geraldo Perdomo and Jake McCarthy would be about as fair of a swap as any team could possibly draw up for Chicago's Dylan Cease.

Arizona would arguably be giving up too much in that scenario, but they could be willing to trade Perdomo and more if it's to bring in a pitcher that talented and with that much team control remaining. (Cease is arbitration-eligible through 2025.)

They wouldn't give up Jordan Lawler or Druw Jones, but perhaps instead of McCarthy, the Diamondbacks send the White Sox a pair of good-not-elite prospects to balance the scales.

Colorado Rockies: Keep trading away the impending free agents

It had become clear in recent seasons that the Rockies don't fully understand the trade deadline, or how a team with no hope of reaching the postseason should treat the trade deadline. But it's pretty simple really: Try to extract any value you can from the guys who will otherwise be leaving for nothing this offseason.

But would you look at that, they've actually traded some of those guys away this year, shipping Randal Grichuk and C.J. Cron to the Angels Sunday night.

There's more where that came from, though, as OF Jurickson Profar, OF/DH Charlie Blackmon and LHP Brent Suter are all hitting free agency in two months.

Los Angeles Dodgers: RHP Landon Knack to St. Louis Cardinals for RHP Jack Flaherty

The Dodgers have already been extremely active, trading for Enrique Hernández, Amed Rosario, Lance Lynn and Joe Kelly. But with so many pitchers on the IL and rookies Michael Grove and Emmet Sheehan struggling mightily, they could still use another rental arm.

We assumed they would end up with either Lucas Giolito or Marcus Stroman, but the former has already been traded and the latter might be off the trade block as the Cubs cling to slim postseason dreams. St. Louis' Jack Flaherty is still available, though.

The Cardinals would love to get a borderline MLB-ready pitching prospect in exchange for Flaherty, and 2020 second-round draft pick Landon Knack fits the bill.

San Diego Padres: Package LHP Blake Snell and LHP Josh Hader for one of the greatest rental returns in trade deadline history

If you're going to sell, at least do it well.

We've already seen the Angels give up their best prospect (C Edgar Quero) and one of their other 10 best prospects (LHP Ky Bush) for two-month rentals of Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo López.

So if the Padres offered up a Blake Snell and Josh Hader package, they could probably fetch a king's ransom, right? Considering Snell is arguably better than Giolito and Hader is one of the best relievers in recent history?

Got to find a team that needs both a starter and a reliever, but that shouldn't be difficult. Baltimore, Houston, Atlanta, Cincinnati, the Cubs and the Dodgers would all answer that phone call. (Though, San Diego wouldn't dream of putting Los Angeles in a better position to win a World Series.) Furthermore, Baltimore and Cincinnati each have great farm systems.

San Francisco Giants: OF Jairo Pomares and RHP Landen Roupp to Chicago White Sox for SS Tim Anderson

Since losing Thairo Estrada to the IL in early July, San Francisco's middle-infield situation has gotten some kind of hideous, with Brandon Crawford, Brett Wisely, Casey Schmitt and David Villar batting a combined .120-ish over the past four weeks. So even with Estrada working his way back and even with highly-touted 21-year-old Marco Luciano recently getting the call to the bigs, the Giants could very much use a shortstop.

Tim Anderson hasn't had a good full season, but he did have seven multi-hit performances within his first 11 games after the All-Star Break and might be able to provide a big boost.

Chicago isn't going to just give away a shortstop for whom it has a $14 million club option for next season, but it also isn't going to expect the moon for Anderson. Neither Jairo Pomares nor Landen Roupp are top prospects, but they have long-term potential.