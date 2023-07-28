10 2024 NHL Free Agents Who Could Be Traded Next Season

0 of 7

Jonathan Kozub/NHLI via Getty Images

The NHL's annual trade deadline is a time when teams out of playoff contention tend to trade unrestricted free agents they can't or won't re-sign to postseason contenders for the best possible returns.

Next summer's class of potential unrestricted free agents contains such notables as Toronto Maple Leafs forwards Auston Matthews and William Nylander, Tampa Bay Lightning captain Steven Stamkos and Vancouver Canucks center Elias Pettersson.

Most of those players are likely to sign contract extensions with their current clubs well before their UFA eligibility on July 1. Some, like Nylander, are currently the subject of trade speculation, but he plays for a club considered a playoff contender for 2023-24 and is likely to be retained for the playoffs.

Other noteworthy potential UFAs, however, could become trade candidates come deadline day. The following are 10 players who fit into that category.

Some, like Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck, have already surfaced in this summer's trade rumors. Much will depend on the performance of their teams this season in determining whether they get moved before the 2024 trade deadline.

Others, such as San Jose Sharks winger Anthony Duclair, are skating on rebuilding clubs. They could be shopped by deadline day if they intend to test next summer's free-agent market or prove too expensive for their current clubs to retain.

Feel free to weigh in with your thoughts on this topic in the comments below.