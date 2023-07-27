Video: Warriors' Stephen Curry Refuses to Quit While Eating Spicy Wings on 'Hot Ones'

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

As a four-time NBA champ and the greatest shooter to ever grace a basketball court, Stephen Curry is not a stranger to heat checks.

But Curry faced the ultimate heat test while appearing on the latest episode of the popular web series "Hot Ones," hosted by Sean Evans. Curry had to run the gauntlet of 10 increasingly spicy wings while being interviewed by Evans.

It's a challenge that countless celebrities and athletes have undergone and the two-time MVP is the latest to come out unscathed.

Relatively.

Curry handled the wings like the champ that he is, refusing to take a sip of water or milk throughout the episode. Not even "Da Bomb Beyond Insanity," widely known as the hottest sauce on the entire show, made him tap out.

The last few wings were almost as hot as his 50-point performance against the Sacramento Kings in Game 7 of the first round of the NBA playoffs.

He ultimately pushed through, answering all of Evans' questions, painful as it may have been. Curry's wife Ayesha, known for writing several cookbooks and being a cooking TV personality, would be proud.

Curry appeared on "Hot Ones" to help promote his new documentary "Stephen Curry: Underrated," which is now available on Apple TV+.