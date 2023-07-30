The Best NFL Free Agents Still Available Ahead of 2023 PreseasonJuly 30, 2023
The Best NFL Free Agents Still Available Ahead of 2023 Preseason
As the countdown to the beginning of the 2023 NFL preseason drops below one week, it should be no surprise that the free-agent market is awfully thin.
But there are still impactful players available.
On one hand, there's a reason they aren't yet signed. Perhaps it's money, desired role, scheme fit or any combination of those factors.
At this point, the best free agents are all veterans who have likely—for whichever reason applies to them—been particularly selective about their next NFL home. The reality is that injuries or setbacks may also happen in the preseason and open more opportunities, too.
Although cornerback Isaiah Rodgers would fit based on his talent, he's serving an indefinite suspension for gambling. He is not eligible to petition for reinstatement until the 2023 season is over.
8. Ezekiel Elliott, RB
Entering his eighth NFL season, Ezekiel Elliott is probably beyond his days as a featured back. Besides, he averaged 312.3 touches in seven years with the Dallas Cowboys.
At a decent price, however, he's certainly a 1B-type of player.
Elliott is no longer an explosive back who will collect five-plus yards per carry. But over the last two seasons, he's scored all 24 of his touchdowns in red-zone situations. That production should not be discounted, especially for teams with a lighter-built top back.
Plus, an undervalued part of Elliott's game is his pass-blocking ability—provided you don't align him at center. Jokes aside, he offers legitimate value in that department.
Elliott can be a solid contributor in a supporting role. By now, in free agency, that's a win.
7. Kareem Hunt, RB
Elliott and Kareem Hunt are both entering their age-28 seasons. Although the latter is far less accomplished than Elliott, there's not as much tread on Hunt's proverbial tires.
The collective struggle of running backs kind of makes sense, huh?
Anyway, Hunt primarily served as Nick Chubb's complement in four seasons with the Cleveland Browns. While tallying 4.2 yards per carry in that tenure, he also provided 33 receptions per season. Hunt's primary appeal is his versatility out of the backfield.
Hunt, like Elliott, would be miscast as a full-time starter but is capable of earning a regular spot in a rotation.
Given his unhappiness in Cleveland last year—the Browns refused a trade request before the 2022 season—a bounce-back year in a new location is entirely plausible.
6. John Johnson Iii, Safety
The second of three straight (potentially) former Cleveland players, veteran John Johnson III is the best safety on the market.
And he absolutely should be signed soon.
Production has rarely been an issue for Johnson, who's notched 100-plus tackles in three of his six NFL seasons. That number alone does not explain true performance, but he's clearly worth a roster spot.
Though the Browns generally used him as a free safety, he's best suited for a box role. That's where Johnson played as a key member of the Los Angeles Rams from 2017-20.
Even if he only finds a one-year prove-it deal, playing in his ideal position can help Johnson rehab his perception in 2023.
5. Jadeveon Clowney, Edge
If your defense needs a run-stopper on the edge, Jadeveon Clowney is the strongest option available.
Granted, yes, there's a big red injury flag whipping in the wind. During the last four seasons, he's missed a total of 19 games—including at least three absences in each year. That's a reasonable factor.
It's not a disqualifying one, though.
Clowney produced 65 tackles with 15 for loss (11 sacks) and 23 quarterback hits in two seasons with the Browns. Plus, he wasn't tagged with a single missed tackle last year.
His upside of becoming All-Pro defender is likely in the past, but Clowney remains a starting-caliber player.
4. Ronald Darby, CB
Had a torn ACL not abruptly ended the 2022 campaign for Ronald Darby, he might've been a high-priority signing in March.
Darby appeared in five games with the Denver Broncos last season, holding his responsibility to a paltry 4.1 yards per target. That excellent start followed a superb 6.7 yards allowed per target in 2021, as well. When healthy, Darby has repeatedly proved himself as a reliable corner.
Similar to Clowney, however, it's an asterisk that cannot be ignored.
Darby missed six games in 2021, five in 2019, seven in 2018 and eight in 2017. Ankle, knee and hip injuries have overshadowed his career, and the latest—a second major knee injury—is a true concern.
Still, once he's cleared, Darby is worth a gamble on a short-term deal because he should immediately boost a team's coverage unit.
3. Dalton Risner, G
Between his age, decent performance and reliability, Dalton Risner is probably the most unexpected player to be unsigned.
Apparently, it's not due to a lack of opportunities.
In early June, Mike Klis of 9News reported seven teams had showed "serious interest" in Risner. While nothing formal has happened since then, at least a few of those options may still be lingering.
The obstacle with Risner might be money, especially because his rookie deal expired after the 2022 season. The second contract, in theory, is a player's prime window to maximize earnings, and a long-term agreement is undoubtedly the preferred option in his mind.
Risner might wind up landing a one-year deal, but another sturdy year could lead to a bigger contract next offseason.
2. Yannick Ngakoue, Edge
On the opposite side of Clowney's scouting report, if you need a disruptor, Yannick Ngakoue is your guy.
While calling him a "one-trick pony" is a bit unfair, Ngakoue has long carried the label of a below-average run defender. The 28-year-old is unquestionably a pass-rush specialist.
The good news is he's quite productive in that role.
Ngakoue has registered eight-plus sacks in all seven NFL seasons, generating at least 26 pressures in each of the last five years. Last year, he totaled 9.5 sacks and 27 pressures for the Indianapolis Colts.
As a bonus, Ngakoue has missed no more than two games in any season of his career. Between his pass-rush reliability and availability, he'd be a quality addition as a complementary piece for a contender.
1. Dalvin Cook, RB
Dalvin Cook is the undisputed prize of free agency.
He's only available because the Minnesota Vikings saved $9 million by releasing him and felt confident turning over the backfield to Alexander Mattison. It was equally as understandable as it was unfortunate.
Cook's efficiency dipped to a career-low 4.4 yards per carry in 2022, and that's worth monitoring. Simultaneously, the Vikings' shaky offensive line deserves part of the blame. Cook still gathered 1,173 yards on the ground, caught 39 passes and totaled 10 scores.
In the right situation, Cook can again surpass 1,000 rushing yards and be a steady receiving option. He is visiting the New York Jets this weekend, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, and shouldn't be unsigned much longer
But he can afford to be patient, too.