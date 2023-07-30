The Best NFL Free Agents Still Available Ahead of 2023 Preseason

0 of 8

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

As the countdown to the beginning of the 2023 NFL preseason drops below one week, it should be no surprise that the free-agent market is awfully thin.

But there are still impactful players available.

On one hand, there's a reason they aren't yet signed. Perhaps it's money, desired role, scheme fit or any combination of those factors.

At this point, the best free agents are all veterans who have likely—for whichever reason applies to them—been particularly selective about their next NFL home. The reality is that injuries or setbacks may also happen in the preseason and open more opportunities, too.

Although cornerback Isaiah Rodgers would fit based on his talent, he's serving an indefinite suspension for gambling. He is not eligible to petition for reinstatement until the 2023 season is over.