Dalvin Cook Has Been in Contact with Patriots amid Dolphins Rumors, NE Exec Says

Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

New England Patriots director of player personnel Matt Groh confirmed the franchise has kept in contact with free-agent running back Dalvin Cook.

"You don't see guys of this talent available at this time of the year," he told reporters. "... It's a unique situation."

Cook addressed his ongoing free agency Monday on The Rich Eisen Show. He told the show's host he had yet to receive concrete contract offers from the New York Jets or Miami Dolphins

Fox Sports' Henry McKenna reported last Friday the Dolphins, Jets and Patriots were all still in the mix for the four-time Pro Bowler. Many have wondered whether Nyheim Hines' season-ending injury will motivate the Buffalo Bills to act as well.

Cook has eclipsed 1,000 rushing yards in each of the last four seasons, and he averaged a healthy 4.4 yards per carry in 2022. The 27-year-old would be a good fit on the Patriots or just about every other team in the league.

Unlike with the failure to land star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, New England may not be much worse off if Cook resists the team's overtures.

Rhamondre Stevenson had 1,461 yards from scrimmage (1,040 rushing and 421 receiving) along with six touchdowns in his second season.

The 25-year-old didn't make the cut in a poll of the top 10 running backs conducted by ESPN's Jeremy Fowler but did receive honorable mention.

"He's sneaky fast but not explosive," one AFC scout said to Fowler. "He can run. Reminds me of Natrone Means a little bit—big, good feet, strong, solid grind-it-out player that will wear you down."

Stevenson profiles as a breakout candidate, and even if he fails to hit the elite tier, he should be a dependable No. 1 option in 2023.

But a backfield of Stevenson and Cook certainly boasts plenty of potential. Since Cook's other suitors seem to be dragging their feet a bit, the Patriots are in as good a position as anybody else to make it happen.