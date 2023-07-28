Thunder Rosa Provides Injury Update, Talks Chasing AEW Women's Title Again and More

1 of 9

When Rosa announced she would have to vacate the AEW women's title due to injury, fans were shocked. She had been an integral part of the women's division and All Elite Wrestling programming, and it was very disappointing to see her relinquish the title without losing it.

However, the 37-year-old has worked hard to rehab her injury and has seen positive results.

"It's been a long road, I will say," Rosa said. "From the beginning, there was a lot of speculation about my injury. But I was always very clear and very honest about what was happening to me. Everything has been documented on my YouTube. It was physical and mental, all this rehab that I've been receiving.

"Some days were really positive, some other days were not as positive, but that's part of the recovery part of having an injury such as the one that I still have. Lately, there's been more of a bright light on it, because as my MRI read, I don't have the tears in my back anymore. And now I'm able to train without pain, with compound training, as well as I've been jumping in the ring in the last three weeks.

"So, I'm excited about the advancements that we have. And now I'm excited about the possibility of returning to the ring. Again, it's just been giving me a perspective about the opportunity to wrestle, because it's a privilege if I get to come back."

Whenever an athlete has to take a significant amount of time away, they not only have to worry about treating the injury but also work hard to get back to where they were physically beforehand. Rosa has been getting back in the ring to prepare for a comeback, but she is making sure she isn't rushing it.

"It's been almost a year since I stepped in the ring last in AEW," Rosa said. "So it will be amazing if I get that opportunity and to have another match, or more matches, in the future. Like I said, I'm very hopeful.

"I stepped in the ring last Tuesday. I actually took my son with me to help do cardio. I'm training, I have a doctor who's a professional trainer for athletes in San Antonio, and I have another physiotherapist I work with when I was doing MMA and professional wrestling.

"So, they're helping me to get to the best physically as possible. And I'm not talking about 'Oh, I'm gonna come back with a six-pack' and everything. I have to come back healthy. In the ring, what we do, it's extremely dangerous. I always pray for my opponent and pray for me to come back the same way that we come in. And sometimes we don't. So I'm praying that this time will be positive."