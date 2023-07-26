Wolves' Anthony Edwards Eyes Warriors Playoff Series 'Because Draymond Talks So Much'

AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

As he enters his fourth year in the NBA, Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards is embracing the opportunity to test himself against the best teams in the league.

Edwards said during a recent interview that he's particularly hoping to be part of a playoff series against the Golden State Warriors, who will be two years removed from winning the 2022 NBA championship next year.

"I want to play the Warriors. I want to get to the Warriors. Wherever they're at, I want to get to them," Edwards told Heir. When asked why he's so interested in facing Golden State, he responded, "Because Draymond [Green] talks so much trash. That's pretty much the only reason."

Green is not one to back down from a challenge, so it can be assumed that he will be extra motivated when Golden State and Minnesota face off next season.

One of the brightest young talents in the NBA, Edwards started all 79 games he played and averaged career highs of 24.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.6 steals. The 2020 No. 1 pick helped power the Timberwolves through the play-in tournament and into the postseason, where they fell in the first round to the eventual champion Denver Nuggets.

If Edwards continues his steady improvement, he should have no issues achieving his goal and getting Minnesota to play marquee playoff games against prominent teams.