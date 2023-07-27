Projecting Bulls' Depth Chart, Rotation After 2023 NBA Free Agency

2 of 3

Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images

Starters: Jevon Carter, Zach LaVine



It's a tale of two positions in the backcourt, with LaVine locked into his starting spot and perhaps four other players competing for the opening gig.



While this could play out any number of ways, Carter feels like he'll be the clubhouse leader heading into training camp. His combination of defense, spot-up shooting and ball control arguably comes closest to providing what Chicago could get from a healthy Lonzo Ball. (Caruso has an argument, too, but he might work best as an off-the-bench energizer).



Carter isn't the most dynamic playmaker of the bunch, but the Bulls might live with that limitation, since they'll run so much of their offense through LaVine and DeRozan (and, to a lesser extent, even Vučević).



Reserves: Alex Caruso, Coby White, Ayo Dosunmu



Traditional position labels are becoming archaic in the modern Association, and this backcourt exemplifies that. All of these guards—LaVine included—will likely see time at both backcourt spots, and a few will even slide up to the 3 spot in small-ball lineups.



All five figure to be nightly regulars, too, though whoever winds up being the fifth guard in this group may not be fully guaranteed of playing time. If anyone gets squeezed out of the rotation, Dosunmu seems the likeliest to go. His sophomore season proved a disappointing follow-up to his impressive freshman campaign, and he could find minutes hard to come by if he can't get his outside shot back on track.

