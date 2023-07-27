Projecting Bulls' Depth Chart, Rotation After 2023 NBA Free AgencyJuly 27, 2023
Projecting Bulls' Depth Chart, Rotation After 2023 NBA Free Agency
If the Chicago Bulls wanted, they could have used the 2023 NBA offseason to make wholesale changes to their team.
They opted for continuity and subtle external upgrades instead.
Most of their 2022-23 rotation is still intact, and they added a few defensive-minded players at the draft (Justin Lewis) and in free agency (Jevon Carter and Torrey Craig). It's too early to tell whether these additions will prove to be Chicago's missing pieces, but it's not too soon to assemble a projected depth chart for the 2023-24 campaign.
Projected Depth Chart
Point guard: Jevon Carter, Alex Caruso, Ayo Dosunmu
Shooting guard: Zach LaVine, Coby White
Small forward: DeMar DeRozan, Dalen Terry, Julian Phillips
Power forward: Patrick Williams, Torrey Craig
Center: Nikola Vučević, Andre Drummond
Backcourt
Starters: Jevon Carter, Zach LaVine
It's a tale of two positions in the backcourt, with LaVine locked into his starting spot and perhaps four other players competing for the opening gig.
While this could play out any number of ways, Carter feels like he'll be the clubhouse leader heading into training camp. His combination of defense, spot-up shooting and ball control arguably comes closest to providing what Chicago could get from a healthy Lonzo Ball. (Caruso has an argument, too, but he might work best as an off-the-bench energizer).
Carter isn't the most dynamic playmaker of the bunch, but the Bulls might live with that limitation, since they'll run so much of their offense through LaVine and DeRozan (and, to a lesser extent, even Vučević).
Reserves: Alex Caruso, Coby White, Ayo Dosunmu
Traditional position labels are becoming archaic in the modern Association, and this backcourt exemplifies that. All of these guards—LaVine included—will likely see time at both backcourt spots, and a few will even slide up to the 3 spot in small-ball lineups.
All five figure to be nightly regulars, too, though whoever winds up being the fifth guard in this group may not be fully guaranteed of playing time. If anyone gets squeezed out of the rotation, Dosunmu seems the likeliest to go. His sophomore season proved a disappointing follow-up to his impressive freshman campaign, and he could find minutes hard to come by if he can't get his outside shot back on track.
Frontcourt
Starters: DeMar DeRozan, Patrick Williams, Nikola Vučević
If the last two seasons are any indication, DeRozan will get all the minutes and touches he can handle. Prior to his 2021 Windy City arrival, he'd gone seven consecutive seasons without averaging 36-plus minutes. He hasn't landed beneath that threshold during either of his two campaigns in Chicago.
Vučević also appears primed for another featured role in this rotation after inking a three-year, $60 million extension ahead of free agency. He is clearly the third option in this offense until proven otherwise.
If there is a position battle to be had, it's at power forward, as Williams could feel some heat with the addition of Craig. Still, given Chicago's level of investment in Williams, the No. 4 pick in 2020, the Bulls will likely give him the confidence boost that comes with a starting spot.
Reserves: Torrey Craig, Andre Drummond, Dalen Terry, Julian Phillips
Even if Craig doesn't force his way into the opening five, he'll see plenty of floor time. His defensive versatility and spot-up shooting are strong complements to the Bulls' offensive-minded stars.
Drummond figures to soak up most of the minutes at center when Vučević needs a breather. Chicago could experiment with small-ball lineups every now and then, but Drummond's rotation spot is secure as one of only two traditional bigs on the roster.
As for any leftover frontcourt minutes, they'll likely either land with one of the backcourt players sliding up a spot or perhaps even fall to a free agent who hasn't signed with Chicago yet. Terry and Phillips will get chances, of course, but there's nothing to suggest either is ready for a regular role.