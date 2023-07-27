Projecting Lakers' Depth Chart, Rotation After 2023 NBA Free Agency

3 of 3

Starters: Rui Hachimura, LeBron James, Anthony Davis



More than anything, L.A.'s title plans are tied to the health and talent of James and Davis. Recent history suggests the injury bug will come for both at some point, but when healthy, they will carry this club as far as they can.



The only question here is whether Hachimura starts. The Lakers just gave him a three-year, $51 million deal, so chances are they'll give him every opportunity to stick in the first five. Still, they do have alternatives they might want to consider, particularly if Hachimura, a career 34.7 percent three-point shooter, regresses from his fiery playoff form (48.7 percent).



If L.A. wants shooting from this spot, that could push Prince into the opening lineup. If defensive versatility is the aim, then Vanderbilt could wind up starting as he often did following his February trade to the team. If the Lakers want size, that could open the door for Hayes or even a free-agent center like Christian Wood or Bismack Biyombo to slot in at center and move Davis back to power forward.



Reserves: Taurean Prince, Jarred Vanderbilt, Jaxson Hayes, Cam Reddish, Maxwell Lewis



Prince will almost assuredly receive 20-plus minutes per game for his shot-making alone. With his three-and-D game an on-paper fit next to James and Davis, it wouldn't be shocking if Prince saw closer to 30 minutes a night.



The paths in front of Vanderbilt and Hayes are...well, hazier. Vanderbilt's defense and energy have value, but L.A. learned in the postseason how damaging his offensive limitations can be. Finding a reliable corner three-ball would do wonders for his outlook. Hayes intrigues with length and athleticism, but the Lakers need him to play with a consistency he has yet to show through four NBA seasons.



Reddish is a project, which isn't something you want to say about someone with four NBA seasons under his belt. Still, he is young and athletic, and he could get interesting in a hurry if he ever harnessed his outside shot. Lewis, a rookie second-rounder, has a ton of tools, but his lack of polish could limit him to mop-up duty (and a ton of G League run) unless injuries force him into the mix.

