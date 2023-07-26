Women's World Cup 2023: Updated Group Results and Thursday's Schedule

0 of 3

Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

The first two knockout-round participants at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup were determined on Wednesday.

Spain and Japan produced their second victories in Group C to each move on to six points ahead of their group-stage finale showdown.

The Group C results confirmed the eliminations of Costa Rica and Zambia from the tournament in Australia and New Zealand.

The Republic of Ireland became the third eliminated side after its loss to Canada, who will be at the top of Group B for at least the next 24 hours.

More teams can join the list of knockout-round and eliminated sides on Wednesday night and Thursday morning, starting with the United States women's national team and the Netherlands.