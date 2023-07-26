WORLD FOOTBALL

NEWSTEAMSWORLD CUPTRANSFER NEWS

    Women's World Cup 2023: Updated Group Results and Thursday's Schedule

    Joe TanseyJuly 26, 2023

    Women's World Cup 2023: Updated Group Results and Thursday's Schedule

    0 of 3

      AUCKLAND, NEW ZEELAND - JULY 26: Alba Redondo of Spain looks on during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group C match between Spain and Zambia at Eden Park on July 26, 2023 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)
      Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

      The first two knockout-round participants at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup were determined on Wednesday.

      Spain and Japan produced their second victories in Group C to each move on to six points ahead of their group-stage finale showdown.

      The Group C results confirmed the eliminations of Costa Rica and Zambia from the tournament in Australia and New Zealand.

      The Republic of Ireland became the third eliminated side after its loss to Canada, who will be at the top of Group B for at least the next 24 hours.

      More teams can join the list of knockout-round and eliminated sides on Wednesday night and Thursday morning, starting with the United States women's national team and the Netherlands.

    Group C

    1 of 3

      AUCKLAND, NEW ZEELAND - JULY 26: Alba Redondo of Spain controls the ball during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group C match between Spain and Zambia at Eden Park on July 26, 2023 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)
      Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

      1. Spain - 6 points (+8 goal differential)

      2. Japan - 6 (+7)

      3. Costa Rica - 0 (-5)

      4. Zambia - 0 (-10)

      Wednesday Results

      Spain 5, Zambia 0

      Japan 2, Costa Rica 0

      Japan and Spain booked their places in the knockout round on Wednesday.

      The two sides dominated Costa Rica and Zambia in their first two group-stage contests to set up a clash for first place on Monday.

      Spain placed itself in a better position to win Group C with its five-goal victory over Zambia.

      Spain's victory started with a Goal of the Tournament contender out of Teresa Abelleira. Jennifer Hermoso and Alba Redondo followed with two goals each.

      Hermoso became the first Spanish woman, and second Spanish player ever, to reach 50 goals on the international stage.

      Japan used two goals in a three-minute span to get past Costa Rica. Hikaru Naomoto scored in the 25th minute and Aoba Fujino found the back of the net in the 27th minute.

      Spain needs a win or draw against Japan to win Group C. Japan must beat Spain because it is behind by one in goal differential.

      Costa Rica and Zambia will also play on Monday for third place in Group C before each side leaves Australia and New Zealand.

    Group B

    2 of 3

      Canada's forward #19 Adriana Leon (R) celebrates with her teammates after scoring her team's second goal during the Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women's World Cup Group B football match between Canada and Ireland at Perth Rectangular Stadium in Perth on July 26, 2023. (Photo by Colin MURTY / AFP) (Photo by COLIN MURTY/AFP via Getty Images)
      COLIN MURTY/AFP via Getty Images

      1. Canada - 4 (+1)

      2. Australia - 3 (+1)

      3. Nigeria - 1 (0)

      4. Republic of Ireland - 0 (-2)

      Wednesday Result

      Canada 2, Republic of Ireland 1

      Canada recovered from a one-goal deficit to earn its first win of the tournament and temporarily move on top of Group B.

      Republic of Ireland shocked the Canucks in the fourth minute, as Katie McCabe scored an olimpico from the right corner.

      Canada used an own goal off Megan Connolly to level the contest right before the halftime break.

      Adriana Leon handed the Canadians their first lead of the tournament in the 53rd minute.

      Leon's goal eliminated the Republic of Ireland in its first World Cup appearance. The Irish will try to get their first World Cup win against Nigeria on Monday.

      Canada will wait to see what Australia does against Nigeria on Thursday to see what their clinching scenario will be for first or second place in Group B.

      Australia can get into the knockout round with a win over Nigeria.

    Women's World Cup 2023: Updated Group Results and Thursday's Schedule
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    Thursday Schedule

    3 of 3

      SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JULY 20: Steph Catley of Australia celebrates after scoring her team's first goal during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group B match between Australia and Ireland at Stadium Australia on July 20, 2023 in Sydney / Gadigal, Australia. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
      Mark Metcalfe - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

      Group E: United States vs. Netherlands (Wednesday, 9 p.m. ET, Fox)

      Group E: Portugal vs. Vietnam (3:30 a.m. ET, FS1)

      Group B: Australia vs. Nigeria (6 a.m. ET, FS1)

      Group G: Argentina vs. South Africa (8 a.m. ET, FS1)

      The reigning champion and one of the co-hosts will be in action over the next 24 hours.

      The United States takes on the Netherlands in a rematch of the 2019 Women's World Cup final. The match is expected to be the USWNT's toughest in Group E.

      A win would put place the USWNT in a great spot to clinch first place with a win over Portugal, who is expected to pick up three points against Vietnam.

      Portugal and Vietnam both need victories to be in good shape in Group E, but the only way one of them can be officially eliminated is if the USWNT and Netherlands draw.

      Australia will attempt to jump back ahead of Canada in Group B with a win over Nigeria. The co-host will be without Sam Kerr for the next two games due to a calf injury.

      Australia can clinch a spot in the knockout round with a win. That would be a massive boost for the Matildas ahead of their Group B finale versus Canada.

      Argentina and South Africa are both looking for their first victories in Group G. Argentina lost to Italy in its opener, while South Africa fell to Sweden.

    X