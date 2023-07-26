Women's World Cup 2023: Updated Group Results and Thursday's Schedule

Women's World Cup 2023: Updated Group Results and Thursday's ScheduleJuly 26, 2023
The first two knockout-round participants at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup were determined on Wednesday.
Spain and Japan produced their second victories in Group C to each move on to six points ahead of their group-stage finale showdown.
The Group C results confirmed the eliminations of Costa Rica and Zambia from the tournament in Australia and New Zealand.
The Republic of Ireland became the third eliminated side after its loss to Canada, who will be at the top of Group B for at least the next 24 hours.
More teams can join the list of knockout-round and eliminated sides on Wednesday night and Thursday morning, starting with the United States women's national team and the Netherlands.
Group C
1. Spain - 6 points (+8 goal differential)
2. Japan - 6 (+7)
3. Costa Rica - 0 (-5)
4. Zambia - 0 (-10)
Wednesday Results
Spain 5, Zambia 0
Japan 2, Costa Rica 0
Japan and Spain booked their places in the knockout round on Wednesday.
The two sides dominated Costa Rica and Zambia in their first two group-stage contests to set up a clash for first place on Monday.
Spain placed itself in a better position to win Group C with its five-goal victory over Zambia.
Spain's victory started with a Goal of the Tournament contender out of Teresa Abelleira. Jennifer Hermoso and Alba Redondo followed with two goals each.
Hermoso became the first Spanish woman, and second Spanish player ever, to reach 50 goals on the international stage.
Japan used two goals in a three-minute span to get past Costa Rica. Hikaru Naomoto scored in the 25th minute and Aoba Fujino found the back of the net in the 27th minute.
Spain needs a win or draw against Japan to win Group C. Japan must beat Spain because it is behind by one in goal differential.
Costa Rica and Zambia will also play on Monday for third place in Group C before each side leaves Australia and New Zealand.
Group B
1. Canada - 4 (+1)
2. Australia - 3 (+1)
3. Nigeria - 1 (0)
4. Republic of Ireland - 0 (-2)
Wednesday Result
Canada 2, Republic of Ireland 1
Canada recovered from a one-goal deficit to earn its first win of the tournament and temporarily move on top of Group B.
Republic of Ireland shocked the Canucks in the fourth minute, as Katie McCabe scored an olimpico from the right corner.
Canada used an own goal off Megan Connolly to level the contest right before the halftime break.
Adriana Leon handed the Canadians their first lead of the tournament in the 53rd minute.
Leon's goal eliminated the Republic of Ireland in its first World Cup appearance. The Irish will try to get their first World Cup win against Nigeria on Monday.
Canada will wait to see what Australia does against Nigeria on Thursday to see what their clinching scenario will be for first or second place in Group B.
Australia can get into the knockout round with a win over Nigeria.
Thursday Schedule
Group E: United States vs. Netherlands (Wednesday, 9 p.m. ET, Fox)
Group E: Portugal vs. Vietnam (3:30 a.m. ET, FS1)
Group B: Australia vs. Nigeria (6 a.m. ET, FS1)
Group G: Argentina vs. South Africa (8 a.m. ET, FS1)
The reigning champion and one of the co-hosts will be in action over the next 24 hours.
The United States takes on the Netherlands in a rematch of the 2019 Women's World Cup final. The match is expected to be the USWNT's toughest in Group E.
A win would put place the USWNT in a great spot to clinch first place with a win over Portugal, who is expected to pick up three points against Vietnam.
Portugal and Vietnam both need victories to be in good shape in Group E, but the only way one of them can be officially eliminated is if the USWNT and Netherlands draw.
Australia will attempt to jump back ahead of Canada in Group B with a win over Nigeria. The co-host will be without Sam Kerr for the next two games due to a calf injury.
Australia can clinch a spot in the knockout round with a win. That would be a massive boost for the Matildas ahead of their Group B finale versus Canada.
Argentina and South Africa are both looking for their first victories in Group G. Argentina lost to Italy in its opener, while South Africa fell to Sweden.