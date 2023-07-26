Suns' Kevin Durant Says Adam Silver Smelled Marijuana on Him at Cannabis Meeting

AP Photo/Matt York

Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant said at CNBC and Boardroom's inaugural Game Plan sports business conference in Los Angeles on Tuesday that commissioner Adam Silver smelled marijuana on him when the two had a meeting to discuss taking it off the league's banned substance list.

Squawk Box co-anchor Andrew Ross Sorkin sat down with Durant to discuss a number of topics, and he asked the Suns superstar how he was able to convince Silver to take marijuana off the list.

"So what did you tell Adam?" Cronin asked. "How did you persuade him?"

"Well, he smelled it when I walked in," Durant replied. "So I didn't really have to say much, you know what I'm saying? He kind of understood where this was going...It's the NBA, man... everybody does it, to be honest. It's like wine at this point."



Durant initially told Cronin that he called Silver and advocated for marijuana to get taken off the banned substance list.

"I just felt like it was becoming a thing around the country, around the world...The stigma behind it wasn't as negative as it was before. It doesn't affect you in any negative way."

Cronin then asked what Silver said in response, and Durant said the commissioner "agreed" with him.

Durant has long been a big advocate for marijuana, to the point where he called for it to be removed from the banned substance list at least three years before. Marijuana has since been taken off that list as part of the NBA and NBPA's new collective bargaining agreement.

He's also aimed to destigmatize marijuana and has invested in numerous cannabis-related companies through Thirty Five Ventures alongside business partner Rich Kleiman, including Dutchie, Canopy Rivers and Weedmaps.

Durant disagreed with Cronin calling him a "pioneer" to clear the path for marijuana usage among NBA players, although it's clear the impact the 10-time All-NBA player and two-time champion has had en route to it becoming a reality.

"I just enjoy the plant," Durant said. "It's as simple as that."