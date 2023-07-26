Chargers' Justin Herbert to Earn Record $100M in 2025, 1st Year of $262.5M Contract

AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

As part of his brand-new five-year, $262.5 million extension, Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is set to earn $100 million during the first new year of the deal, which begins in 2025 and runs through the remainder of the decade.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network provided the details:

Herbert is now the second-highest paid quarterback in terms of total value behind only the Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes, per Over the Cap.

According to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, Herbert will earn an average annual value of $52.5 million on his contract, and that can bump up to $53 million with incentives.

Per Over the Cap, that would be No. 1 in the league, just ahead of the Baltimore Ravens' Lamar Jackson at $52 million.

Herbert has played three seasons, all with the Chargers, who selected the ex-Oregon star with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft. He has completed 66.9 percent of his passes for 14,089 yards and 94 touchdowns (35 interceptions) for his career.

Herbert earned Associated Press Rookie of the Year honors in 2020, made his first Pro Bowl in 2021 and led the Chargers to a 10-win season and a playoff appearance in 2022.