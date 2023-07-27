Dodgers' Final Guide, Ideal Targets for 2023 MLB Trade Deadline

0 of 3

Sam Hodde/Getty Images

Despite some ups and downs this year, and a far heavier reliance on young players than we have seen in the past, the Los Angeles Dodgers are once again in position to make a run at the World Series.

Adding at least one impact starting pitcher feels like a must, especially with Clayton Kershaw on the injured list. Meanwhile, the long-standing need for shortstop help was addressed on Wednesday when they acquired Amed Rosario in a deal with the Cleveland Guardians.

This year's trade deadline is on Tuesday, and teams will have until 6 p.m. ET on the day to put the finishing touches to their roster for the stretch run.

Ahead we have taken a closer look at the buyer vs. seller debate while also highlighting a pair of ideal targets to address their roster needs.