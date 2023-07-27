Dodgers' Final Guide, Ideal Targets for 2023 MLB Trade DeadlineJuly 27, 2023
Dodgers' Final Guide, Ideal Targets for 2023 MLB Trade Deadline
Despite some ups and downs this year, and a far heavier reliance on young players than we have seen in the past, the Los Angeles Dodgers are once again in position to make a run at the World Series.
Adding at least one impact starting pitcher feels like a must, especially with Clayton Kershaw on the injured list. Meanwhile, the long-standing need for shortstop help was addressed on Wednesday when they acquired Amed Rosario in a deal with the Cleveland Guardians.
This year's trade deadline is on Tuesday, and teams will have until 6 p.m. ET on the day to put the finishing touches to their roster for the stretch run.
Ahead we have taken a closer look at the buyer vs. seller debate while also highlighting a pair of ideal targets to address their roster needs.
Buyers or Sellers?
The Dodgers have already made a pair of trades to acquire old friend Enrique Hernández from the Boston Red Sox and shortstop Amed Rosario from the Cleveland Guardians, so there is no doubt they are trade deadline buyers.
Pitching will be the focal point leading up to deadline day, and with Clayton Kershaw, Walker Buehler and Dustin May all currently on the injured list, the team has leaned heavily on young arms like Bobby Miller, Emmet Sheehan, Michael Grove and Gavin Stone in the starting rotation.
Like any contender, they could also use another quality bullpen arm or two, but their ability to add at least one impact starting pitcher will determine whether the trade deadline is a success.
Ideal Target: LHP Eduardo Rodríguez, Detroit Tigers
Eduardo Rodríguez was having a Cy Young-caliber season for the Detroit Tigers before a ruptured finger pulley cost him the entire month of June and sent him to the sidelines for nearly six weeks.
The 30-year-old has a 5.66 ERA in four starts since returning to action earlier this month, and he has been building his arm strength back up during that time, reaching the 90-pitch mark for the first time since he came off the injured list on Tuesday.
All told, he has a 2.95 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 91 strikeouts in 88.1 innings, and while he has three years and $49 million remaining on his current contract after this year, he can opt-out of that deal this offseason and will carry the trade value of a rental as a result.
Ideal Target: RHP Jack Flaherty
A trade for Lucas Giolito would be the safest play to upgrade the starting rotation, but the cost to acquire him will reflect that.
If the Dodgers want to go with more of a boom-or-bust pickup instead or in tandem to a Giolito deal, Jack Flaherty is an intriguing target who has been pitching well of late after a rocky start to the year.
A bona fide Cy Young candidate in 2019, he has dealt with injuries and inconsistency the past several seasons, and he has a 4.39 ERA and 1.53 WHIP in 104.2 innings for the St. Louis Cardinals this year.
However, he has a 2.55 ERA in 24.2 innings over four July starts, and he has turned in a quality start in six of his last 11 outings. It would likely cost less to acquire him than it did the Angels to land Lucas Giolito, but he can be every bit as good when things are clicking.