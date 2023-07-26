Rounding Up Raiders' Rumors, Buzz Amid 2023 Training Camp

1 of 3

Chris Unger/Getty Images

Josh Jacobs' contract situation has been one of the major storylines for the Raiders all offseason. The team declined his fifth-year option last offseason, forcing the running back to prove himself last season.

The 25-year-old did that in the most productive way possible, leading the NFL in rushing. He was also only the second Raider in history to put up over 2,000 total yards, per Stat Muse.

All that production didn't get the Raiders to sign Jacobs to a long-term contract, though. Instead, they used the franchise tag which is set to pay him $10.1 million on a one-year deal. The deadline to come to a long-term agreement has already passed, but that hasn't stopped the player from holding out as the team starts training camp.

The Alabama product did not show up when the team reported on Tuesday, and it doesn't sound like the standoff has an end in sight.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported that Jacobs "doesn't plan on returning to the team anytime soon." He also noted that he was reportedly seen boarding a flight leaving Las Vegas on Monday.

That's far from ideal for the team.

This should be concerning for the franchise because there isn't really much it can do. It can no longer give Jacobs a multi-year contract, though it could steal a move from the Giants and add some incentives as they did with Saquon Barkley, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media.