Rounding Up Raiders' Rumors, Buzz Amid 2023 Training CampJuly 26, 2023
Rounding Up Raiders' Rumors, Buzz Amid 2023 Training Camp
The Las Vegas Raiders have the continuity of Josh McDaniels coming back for his second season as head coach, but there's been plenty of drama this offseason anyway.
Between the addition of Jimmy Garoppolo and then finding out he needed foot surgery, to Josh Jacobs' lingering contract dispute and Darren Waller getting traded, there have been plenty of major headlines for the Raiders.
With the team set to start training camp on Wednesday, there are sure to be more storylines that develop.
As the team gets to work on improving from its 6-11 campaign last season, here's a look at the latest on Garoppolo, Jacobs and another potentially important injury update.
Josh Jacobs Not Planning on Reporting 'Anytime Soon'
Josh Jacobs' contract situation has been one of the major storylines for the Raiders all offseason. The team declined his fifth-year option last offseason, forcing the running back to prove himself last season.
The 25-year-old did that in the most productive way possible, leading the NFL in rushing. He was also only the second Raider in history to put up over 2,000 total yards, per Stat Muse.
All that production didn't get the Raiders to sign Jacobs to a long-term contract, though. Instead, they used the franchise tag which is set to pay him $10.1 million on a one-year deal. The deadline to come to a long-term agreement has already passed, but that hasn't stopped the player from holding out as the team starts training camp.
The Alabama product did not show up when the team reported on Tuesday, and it doesn't sound like the standoff has an end in sight.
Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported that Jacobs "doesn't plan on returning to the team anytime soon." He also noted that he was reportedly seen boarding a flight leaving Las Vegas on Monday.
That's far from ideal for the team.
This should be concerning for the franchise because there isn't really much it can do. It can no longer give Jacobs a multi-year contract, though it could steal a move from the Giants and add some incentives as they did with Saquon Barkley, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media.
Jimmy Garoppolo Will Have No Restrictions
The latest on Jacobs isn't great for the Raiders, but Jimmy Garoppolo's status heading into training camp is.
Tashan Reed of The Athletic reported that the 31-year-old will not only be ready for the start of training camp but he also "won't have any health restrictions."
That should be music to Raiders fans' ears. The team handed Garoppolo a three-year, $72.8 million contract this offseason, but there was some concern over reportsthat he would need foot surgery, and an out was placed in his contract in case of a failed physical.
Raider Nation can now breathe a collective sigh of relief that the quarterback will at least be healthy for the new season.
Las Vegas has its starting signal-caller ready to develop timing and chemistry with his new teammates. Reuniting with Josh McDaniels could finally give Garoppolo a starting job in which he isn't looking over his shoulder at his eventual replacement.
Justin Herron Cleared for Training Camp
Fans might not have been waiting for a Justin Herron injury update with bated breath, but they got good news nonetheless.
If you forgot that the 27-year-old was on the roster, you could be excused. The Raiders traded for the former Patriots tackle in September, but he played in just one game before tearing his ACL.
The injury shut down any idea of Herron getting a chance to work his way into the lineup, but he is in line for a return at training camp. Vinny Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that he has been cleared ahead of camp.
The Wake Forest product will compete for a place in a line that improved a lot last season but still has some questions.
McDaniels is obviously a fan of what he has seen from Herron, who started 10 games for New England. Now it will be interesting to see how he does with a relatively clean slate.
The Raiders' right tackle position remains undecided. Jermaine Eluemunor is an option but he can also play guard, while Brandon Parker and Thayer Munford are also candidates.
Adding Herron to the mix isn't going to hurt.