Rounding Up Eagles' Rumors, Buzz Amid 2023 Training Camp

Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

One of the biggest questions for the Eagles this season is how they replace their outgoing offensive and defensive coordinators.

A side-effect of success in the NFL is losing coaches every year. It's a copycat league and struggling teams are always looking to add influence from thriving rivals.

For the Eagles, that meant losing offensive coordinator Shane Steichen and defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon to head coaching gigs.

On offense, there isn't likely to be a lot of change. They promoted quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson, and Sirianni is an offensive coach by trade. They are likely to put a scheme together that looks a lot like the one Steichen ran.

Defensively, Philadelphia went with an external candidate in Sean Desai to take over the unit. However, he is not going to be given carte blanche on all things defense.

Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia noted that Sirianni will look to work collaboratively with his new DC, but Desai doesn't have "total autonomy" and the head coach will have the final say.

That should make Eagles fans feel good. Desai is a talented defensive mind, but Sirianni's involvement should mean there's some continuity on that side of the ball too.