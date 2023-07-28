5 NBA Offseason Trades That Can Still Happen

0 of 5

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

We're approaching the real doldrums of the NBA offseason, when virtually all of the available free agents have signed deals and most of the trade chatter has petered out. Deal-swinging season is coming to a close.

The transactionally obsessed portion of the NBA fanbase need not despair, though. We still have some unfinished trade business to discuss.

The James Harden and Damian Lillard sagas obviously hang over everything. Because Dame and the Portland Trail Blazers are current residents of stalemate city, we'll focus on moving Harden before the offseason concludes, along with other deals involving big names.

Every one of these hypothetical swaps would be better conducted prior to the start of the 2023-24 season, as a full training camp with a new team can make all the difference in the integration process.

Oh, and also: We're all impatient. Let's speak these trades into existence before it's too late.