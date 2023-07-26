Senior British Open 2023: Dates, Tee Times, TV Info, Prize Money

0 of 2

On Sunday, Brian Harman capped an impressive four days of golf to win the 2023 Open Championship by six strokes. This weekend, the attention will shift to the Legends Tour and the 2023 Senior Open Royal Porthcawl Golf Club.



The Senior British Open figures to be an entertaining competition in its own right. While the Legends Tour is reserved for players 50 and older, it doesn't lack skilled golfers or star power.



Defending champion Darren Clarke, for example, was once ranked as high as No. 8 in the world and emerged from the 2011 Open Championship victorious. Colin Montgomerie notched 31 wins on the European Tour and recorded six top-five finishes in Major Championships.



Other notable names and familiar faces in the Senior Open field include two-time Masters winner Bernhard Langer, three-time Major winner Vijay Singh and 2003 Masters winner Mike Weir.



With bragging rights and the winner's share of $2.75 million on the line, fans should expect some stiff competition and a lot of fun along the coast of the Bristol Channel.

