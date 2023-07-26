Senior British Open 2023: Dates, Tee Times, TV Info, Prize Money

Senior British Open 2023: Dates, Tee Times, TV Info, Prize MoneyJuly 26, 2023
On Sunday, Brian Harman capped an impressive four days of golf to win the 2023 Open Championship by six strokes. This weekend, the attention will shift to the Legends Tour and the 2023 Senior Open Royal Porthcawl Golf Club.
The Senior British Open figures to be an entertaining competition in its own right. While the Legends Tour is reserved for players 50 and older, it doesn't lack skilled golfers or star power.
Defending champion Darren Clarke, for example, was once ranked as high as No. 8 in the world and emerged from the 2011 Open Championship victorious. Colin Montgomerie notched 31 wins on the European Tour and recorded six top-five finishes in Major Championships.
Other notable names and familiar faces in the Senior Open field include two-time Masters winner Bernhard Langer, three-time Major winner Vijay Singh and 2003 Masters winner Mike Weir.
With bragging rights and the winner's share of $2.75 million on the line, fans should expect some stiff competition and a lot of fun along the coast of the Bristol Channel.
2023 Senior Open Championship
When: July 27-30
Where: Royal Porthcawl Golf Course in Porthcawl, Wales
First Tee: 7 a.m. BST. 1 a.m. ET
Prize Pool: $2.75 million ($412.500 to winner)
TV Schedule (per the Associated Press)
Thursday and Friday: 7-9:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. ET on Golf Channel
Saturday: 9 a.m.-12 p.m. ET on CNBC, 12-2:30 p.m. ET on NBC
Sunday: 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m. ET on CNBC, 12-2 p.m. ET on NBC
*All tee times can be found at EuropeanTour.com.
Preview
The 2023 Senior Open will take place at Royal Porthcawl, a fantastic links course that also hosted the event in 2017 and in 2014, along with the Amateur Championship in 2016.
Interestingly, both the 2014 and 2017 Senior Opens were won by Langer, who is still going strong at 65 years old. The German pro has won the Senior Open four times and just won the U.S. Senior Open earlier this month.
"There are a lot more aches and pains than 10 years ago," Langer said, per the Associated Press. "I still enjoy the game. If I play like I did this week, I'm going to keep playing.
That victory allowed Langer to break a tie with Hale Irwin for the PGA Tour Champions' career victory record. Langer stands a good chance of winning once again this weekend.
However, he'll face stiff competition from the likes of Clarke and 2022 runner-up Pádraig Harrington. At 51, Harrington is one of the youngest players on either the Legends or Champions tours, and he has won the Open Championship twice.
Fellow 51-year-old Steven Alker should also be a factor this weekend. He won the Insperity Invitational in April, tied for sixth at the U.S. Senior Open and has seven top-10 finishes in 10 events this season.
Steve Stricker won't be in the field, which may elicit a collective sigh of relief from the rest of the competition.
The 56-year-old has been on a stellar run, finishing second at the U.S. Senior Open, winning the Senior PGA Championship and notching four other victories (including two majors( and finishing inside the top 10 in every single tournament this year.
With Stricker not participating, things should be a little more open atop the leaderboard, and it should be a fun race to the finish on Sunday.