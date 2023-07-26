Ranking the NFL's True Franchise Players for Teams to Build Around Before 2023 Season

1 of 11

Bob Kupbens/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Nick Bosa, Edge, San Francisco 49ers



Keeping the reigning Defensive Player of the Year off of the list proper was difficult. San Francisco 49ers pass-rusher Nick Bosa has been one of the game's best defenders over the past two seasons, and he was definitely deserving of consideration.



However, the three-time Pro Bowler missed the majority of the 2020 season with a torn ACL and has reached double-digit sacks only twice in four seasons. He's a great player, he's trending in the right direction, and he's a near-lock to make next year's list if he stays healthy in 2023.



Trevor Lawrence, QB, Jacksonville Jaguars



Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is also likely to make the list a year from now. The 23-year-old had a meteoric rise in 2022, improving dramatically under head coach Doug Pederson, guiding the team to the playoffs and making his first Pro Bowl appearance.



According to NFL Research (h/t Grant Gordon of NFL.com), his 23.3-point jump in quarterback rating was the largest leap by a QB from his first campaign to his second (minimum 400 pass attempts) in league history.

Still, we'd like to see if Lawrence can be great two years in a row before crowning him as the next big thing.



Dexter Lawrence, DT, New York Giants



While the Giants may not view Barkley as a true franchise building block—and it's fair to debate whether Daniel Jones has yet earned that honor—New York does have a foundational player in defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence.



The 25-year-old has been spectacular in three of his four seasons, notching at least 50 tackles, 2.5 sacks and 16 quarterback pressures in each of his last three campaigns. He's the anchor of the New York defense and finally broke through with a playoff nod in 2022. His high level of production—and further accolades—could continue for the next decade.



Tristan Wirfs, OT, Tampa Bay Buccaneers



How about a little love for the offensive line? Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs, who may be making the move from right tackle to left this year, has simply been fantastic as a pro.



The 24-year-old won a Super Bowl as a rookie in 2020, was a first-team All-Pro in Year 2 and has made the Pro Bowl in each of the past two seasons. While 2022 was a down year for the Buccaneers and their offensive line, Wirfs only allowed two sacks over 931 snaps, according to Pro Football Focus.



Tampa may not have its long-term answer at quarterback, but it has an offensive cornerstone in the Iowa product.

