Colin Kaepernick Posts Workout Video With CeeDee Lamb, Derrick Henry, More NFL Stars

Cole Burston/Getty Images

Colin Kaepernick has been open to making an NFL comeback, and he showed off his skills in a workout video on Monday that featured multiple NFL stars.

The 35-year-old, who hasn't played in the NFL since the 2016 season after he protested police brutality and racial injustice by kneeling during the national anthem, was seen launching passes to players such as Tennessee Titans star Derrick Henry, Dallas Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb, Miami Dolphins speedster Jaylen Waddle and New England Patriots wideout Kendrick Bourne, among others.

The players featured in the video had rave reviews for Kaepernick's passing skills despite being over six years removed from his last NFL game:

"Man he looks great, he looks good, the arm looks strong. He's got a rocket of an arm... He's got another good six years left," Bourne said.

"The arm is still intact. Strong arm, deep ball is very nice, and he's still Kap, he's still got it to him," Lamb said.

"Kap's got a real rocket for an arm, man, so it's different. Real good ball placement, it's easy when you've got a quarterback that's been through it, he makes it easy for us," Waddle said.

Kaepernick told Sports Illustrated's Gilberto Manzano earlier this month that he's still working out frequently in hopes of an NFL team giving him the chance to return to the NFL.

"I'm going to keep pushing," Kaepernick said. "I'm going to keep fighting for it because I know I can step on the field and play. Every workout, every opportunity I've had to show that, the feedback has always been positive."

It's clear that the former San Francisco 49ers star is still in football shape, so it remains to be seen whether he's able to garner interest from teams around the league.