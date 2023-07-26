5 Trade Requests That Backfired for NBA Stars

1 of 5

Pressefoto Ulmer\ullstein bild via Getty Images

Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant were one of the greatest duos in NBA history, spending eight seasons together with the Los Angeles Lakers from 1996-97 to 2003-04. During this stretch, the Lakers made the playoffs all eight times, winning titles in 2000, 2001 and 2002.

Despite this success, O'Neal actually requested to be traded twice from the Lakers.

The first time came in late 2000 after these Lakers had already won a title together, although a 21-10 start to the season following a 67-win campaign and questions about O'Neal and Bryant's co-existence led to the All-Star center asking out, something the Lakers refused to honor.

O'Neal's second request ultimately landed him with the Miami Heat in 2004 when he was 32, sending Lamar Odom, Caron Butler, Brian Grant and two draft picks back to L.A.

This was more of a financially driven request, as the Lakers didn't want to give a past-his-prime O'Neal a max contract, especially with Bryant looking capable of carrying a team. While O'Neal ended up winning one more title by helping Miami take down the Dallas Mavericks in 2005-06, he claimed the Lakers would have wound up with seven total championships had he and Bryant stayed together.

O'Neal has since expressed his regret about leaving the Lakers and Bryant, breaking up the last NBA franchise to secure a three-peat.

O'Neal told the All the Smoke podcast with Stephen Jackson and Matt Barnes:

"If I had to do it all over again, I probably would've had a meeting with the [Buss] family. 'What y'all wanna do? Want me to take less money, take a lesser role, and stay here? Or you still want me to be Shaq? See, it's that ego. The ego still got me what I wanted. I still went to Miami. Pat [Riley] took care of me, I still won one. But I would've liked to have stayed there the rest of my career."



O'Neal still averaged 18.5 points, 9.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.7 blocks and shot 60.0 percent overall over his next five seasons after leaving the Lakers in 2004, making four All-Star teams and leading the NBA in field-goal percentage three times.

Bryant would become the league's best player over this stretch, winning MVP in 2007-08 while capturing scoring titles in 2005-06 and 2006-07. He led the Lakers to two more titles in 2008-09 and 2009-10 with the help of Pau Gasol.

While O'Neal's tenure in Miami was a success overall, staying in Los Angeles and continuing what he and Bryant had built would have been the better choice.