5 Lessons Learned 1 Year On from the Matthew Tkachuk Trade

As magical as the Panthers' Stanley Cup Final run was, we can't quite call them Cinderellas.

The clock struck midnight as the Golden Knights won the Cup, but Tkachuk didn't turn into a pumpkin, and Florida still has him at a $9.5 million cap hit through 2029-30.

This would be huge regardless of the projected NHL cap situation. Tkachuk came off a career year in which he jumped from 43 points in 56 games to 104 points (42 goals) in 82. Many clubs are—and should be—hesitant about signing a player long-term after a career year. It doesn't always work out this well, as Tkachuk followed up his career-best 104 points with a career-high 109 points (40 goals, 69 assists), but there were a few green flags that Panthers GM Bill Zito read correctly.

Tkachuk was only 24 at the time of the trade (and contract extension), so it was likely a player like him hadn't peaked yet. Then, the season before that he only played 56 games, so it's not like he jumped from 43 points to 104 points in a fluke-like fashion.

There was still a concern at the time that maybe Tkachuk would struggle without some of his heavy-hitting linemates in Calgary, and maybe that's where the sub-$10 million AAV contract comes in. But obviously, he and his chip-on-the-shoulder personality proved that wrong with his Hart finalist performance and playoff encore.

Contemporary comparables are generally making more like David Pastrnak's $11.25 million AAV contract signed last season and Tkachuk's trade counterpart Huberdeau locked in until 2030 at a $10.5 million cap hit.

Finally, consider that it's very possible the cap ceiling will finally jump around $20 million to $100 million in the next four years. Negotiations are going to be brutal, but again, the Panthers have their star locked down in his prime.

Tkachuk has one of the best contracts in the NHL right now by far (compared to his value), and even if he has a few down years as we approach 2030, it's paying off for the Panthers.