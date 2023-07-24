Raiders Insider: Josh Jacobs Expected to Return Before Week 1 Despite Contract Rumors

Chris Unger/Getty Images

Josh Jacobs and the Las Vegas Raiders failed to come to terms on a long-term extension by the July 17 deadline, and now the veteran running back has a decision to make.

While Jacobs, who still has yet to sign his $10.1 million franchise tag, is expected to skip training camp, The Athletic's Tashan Reed reported Monday that the Raiders expect him to be "back in the fold before Week 1."

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero also reported Monday that Jacobs was seen boarding a flight out of Las Vegas "and has told people close to him that he doesn't plan to return anytime soon."

The two-time Pro Bowler could opt to sit out the entire 2023 campaign or even request a trade given his disappointment over the lack of a new deal, which wouldn't be ideal for a Raiders squad hoping to contend for a postseason spot.

Jacobs has played a significant role in the offense since being selected in the first round of the 2019 draft. He's coming off the best season of his career in 2022 having rushed for 1,653 yards and 12 touchdowns in 17 games.

If Jacobs opts to sit out, the Raiders will be left with Ameer Abdullah, Brandon Bolden and Zamir White as their top running backs in 2023.