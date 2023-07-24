MLB Execs: Mets Wouldn't Get 'Impact Player' in Potential Scherzer, Verlander Trades

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

In the event they go into selling mode ahead of the Aug. 1 trade deadline, the New York Mets might have to eat a loss in any deal involving Max Scherzer or Justin Verlander.

The New York Post's Jon Heyman reported Monday the Mets "would have to pay their contracts way down to bring back a solid return."

"A few executives contacted thought the Mets would have to pay about half their contracts to bring anything back, and one said to get a good return, the Mets would have to pay 'almost all of it,'" Heyman wrote.

"The consensus seems to be that they could get a solid contributor back, but not an impact player. That might change if they were to pay 'almost all' the contracts."

Scherzer and Verlander earn $43.3 million each this season and will collect nearly identical salaries in 2024. Verlander also has a $35 million vesting option for 2025.

