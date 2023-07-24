Odell Beckham Jr. Considered NFL Retirement After Knee Injury in Rams' Super Bowl Win

Paul Morigi/Getty Images for Preakness 148

Facing recovery from an ACL tear for the second time in as many years, Odell Beckham Jr. said he seriously contemplated retiring after winning Super Bowl LVI with the Los Angeles Rams.

"I went through a lot the last couple of years, and I thought it was over," Beckham told Dan Pompei of The Athletic. "I didn't want to get back up on the horse and do the same song and dance all over again."

Beckham sat out the entire 2022 season as he recovered from the ACL tear, which took place at some point during the 2021 campaign. It was initially believed Beckham tore his knee during the Rams' Super Bowl win over the Cincinnati Bengals, but he said last July that he played injured for the "whole back half" of that season.

