Biggest Re-Signing Mistakes of 2023 NBA Free Agency

Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images

The Chicago Bulls seemed content to let the market determine Ayo Dosunmu's pay rate in restricted free agency. It wasn't the worst strategy, as the combo guard had exceeded expectations as a rookie and then fell well short of them during his follow-up season.



If only the Bulls had stuck to that plan.



Instead, they effectively waited for money to dry up around the Association, then gave Dosunmu a bigger bag than anyone anticipated (three years, $21 million). Who were they bidding against, exactly? And what gives them confidence he'll even have the chance to live up to this contract?



He appears to be, at best, fifth in the backcourt rotation behind Zach LaVine, Jevon Carter, Alex Caruso and Coby White. Should Dalen Terry—last summer's No. 18 pick—ever show signs of life, that could put yet another obstacle in front of Dosunmu.



Theoretically, he'll have chances to rise above this role, but his game needs a lot of work. He is an unreliable (and sometimes unwilling) shooter from distance, not a natural playmaker and limited as an off-the-dribble attacker. For his career, Chicago has fared 7.4 points worse per 100 possessions with him than without.



In other words, he has more question marks than you'd like for someone collecting a $7 million annual salary. And ironing out his weaknesses will be a challenge when the Bulls can't guarantee him the developmental minutes he needs.



As for Dosunmu himself, he must be thrilled with his new pay rate, but he has to be worried about the minutes crunch that could be coming his way. There's a non-zero chance that one rough patch could get him squeezed out of the rotation entirely, especially if Terry does anything of note.

