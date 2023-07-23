X

WNBA

    Sabrina Ionescu, Liberty Set WNBA Record with 44-Point Quarter in Win Over Fever

    Julia StumbaughJuly 23, 2023

    BROOKLYN, NY - JULY 23: Sabrina Ionescu #20 of the New York Liberty handles the ball during the game on July 23, 2023 in Brooklyn, New York. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images)
    David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images

    Sabrina Ionescu and the New York Liberty made history during Sunday's 101-83 win over the Indiana Fever.

    The Liberty sunk all nine of their opening shots on the way to racking up 44 points in 10 minutes, marking the highest-scoring single quarter in WNBA history, according to the Associated Press.

    Betnijah Laney and Jonquel Jones recorded 12 and 10 points, respectively, in the first quarter. Ionescu contributed five points, two rebounds and four assists.

    Overall, the team went 15-of-18 from the floor and 6-for-8 from behind the arc in the first 10 minutes.

    WNBA @WNBA

    44 POINTS IN THE FIRST QUARTER FOR THE NEW YORK LIBERTY ‼

Yup, you read that right, the @nyliberty dropped 44 PTS in the 1Q, a new franchise record 👏

    SportsCenter @SportsCenter

    The Liberty were on a different level in the first half 😳

🗽 69.7% FG% 
🗽 WNBA-record 44 points in the first quarter

    The last time a single-quarter WNBA points standard was created, the Liberty were on the wrong side of the record. The Chicago Sky set the standard back in 2019 by putting up 42 points in the fourth quarter of a 101-92 victory over the Liberty.

    Since the Liberty acquired former league MVP Brenna Stewart prior to the 2023 season, New York has been lauded as a championship contender. Sunday's win, after which the Liberty holds a 16-5 record, proved just how potent this offense can be.

