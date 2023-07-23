Sabrina Ionescu, Liberty Set WNBA Record with 44-Point Quarter in Win Over Fever

David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images

Sabrina Ionescu and the New York Liberty made history during Sunday's 101-83 win over the Indiana Fever.

The Liberty sunk all nine of their opening shots on the way to racking up 44 points in 10 minutes, marking the highest-scoring single quarter in WNBA history, according to the Associated Press.

Betnijah Laney and Jonquel Jones recorded 12 and 10 points, respectively, in the first quarter. Ionescu contributed five points, two rebounds and four assists.

Overall, the team went 15-of-18 from the floor and 6-for-8 from behind the arc in the first 10 minutes.

The last time a single-quarter WNBA points standard was created, the Liberty were on the wrong side of the record. The Chicago Sky set the standard back in 2019 by putting up 42 points in the fourth quarter of a 101-92 victory over the Liberty.

Since the Liberty acquired former league MVP Brenna Stewart prior to the 2023 season, New York has been lauded as a championship contender. Sunday's win, after which the Liberty holds a 16-5 record, proved just how potent this offense can be.