Video: FIBA Event Showcases Incredible GlassFloor Interactive Basketball Court

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Basketball fans have grown accustomed to seeing a wider variety of court designs than ever before. FIBA took that one step further.

At the U19 Women's Basketball World Cup 2023 on Friday, the organization unveiled a new LED glass floor that can be used for official games.

FIBA first announced in May 2022 it approved a pair of glass courts developed by ASB GlassFloor for events it oversees.

NBA teams began introducing 3D court projections years ago as part of pregame introductions or celebrations.

The glass courts represent a big evolution from that. In addition to increased stage production, FIBA said the ASB GlassFloor could provide live stat tracking and in-game graphics associated with the action on the floor.

Now that the glass floor has advanced from the theoretical, it may only be a matter of time before it shows up in the NBA.