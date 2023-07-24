Buying or Selling Raiders' Top Offseason Performances Ahead Of Training Camp

Buying or Selling Raiders' Top Offseason Performances Ahead Of Training CampJuly 24, 2023
Training camp for the Las Vegas Raiders has officially opened. Rookies reported on July 20, and with veterans set to report on Tuesday, fans should soon see their first real practices of the 2023 season.
The biggest piece of buzz entering camp is the fact that Las Vegas will have quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo under center. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Garoppolo passed his physical on Sunday and will begin training camp with his teammates.
Of course, Garoppolo's health isn't the only reason for optimism heading into camp. Minicamps and organized team activities (OTAs) have yielded some top performers who should have the fanbase excited to see what 2023 has in store.
The challenge is to discern which performances are truly signs of things to come and which are merely the product of offseason hype. We'll try making that exact distinction here.
Below, you'll find a look at three of the biggest standouts of the Raiders offseason so far. We'll examine what these players have accomplished, where they should be trending in training camp and some realistic regular-season expectations for each.
LB Divine Deablo: Buy
While the rebuilding Raiders have several new faces in 2023, returning linebacker Divine Deablo isn't one of them. The 2021 third-round pick appeared in 17 games as a rookie and started eight in 2022 before being lost for the season with an arm injury.
Now healthy, Deablo appears poised for a big jump in both performance and responsibility.
"Deablo already impressed the coaching staff with his performance in eight starts last season, but they came to view him even more favorably this offseason thanks to his improved physique and knowledge of defensive coordinator Patrick Graham's scheme," The Athletic's Tashan Reed wrote during mandatory minicamp.
According to Reed, Deablo has been given the "green dot," meaning he'll have the earpiece and direct communication with Graham.
Fans should expect Deablo to continue to show growth during training camp and to keep the green dot through to the regular season. Nothing he accomplished last year pre-injury suggests that he's merely the product of offseason hyperbole.
In his eight starts, Deablo amassed an impressive 74 tackles, 38 solo stops and one tackle for loss. While the front office has worked to turn over the roster this offseason, Las Vegas will need a little bit of continuity if it's going to have any regular-season success. Having Deablo at the heart of the defense can help provide that.
WR Tre Tucker: Sell
The Raiders took former Cincinnati wide receiver Tre Tucker in the third round, and the former Bearcats playmaker has the speed (4.4-second 40-yard dash) and the skill set to eventually become an offensive fixture.
According to head coach Josh McDaniels, Tucker has stood out in multiple phases this offseason.
"He's productive on offense, productive in the return game, productive in the coverage units and adds an element of speed and toughness." McDaniels said, per Reed. "He's learning a lot like all the rookies are, but I'm excited about what Tre can do."
While it's hard to dismiss the idea that Tucker has been productive, fans should pump the brakes on the idea of him being a big-time producer in the regular season, at least offensively.
As Reed noted, drops have been a constant issue for the 22-year-old. That's going to be a problem for McDaniels, who favored a consistent, precision-based offense with the New England Patriots rather than a boom-or-bust system.
Expect the hype surrounding Tucker to wane during training camp, as the Raiders put more emphasis on Davante Adams, Jakobi Meyers, Hunter Renfrow and rookie tight end Michael Mayer in the passing game.
Tucker may still work his way into a prominent special-teams role, but he's unlikely to become an every-phase star in Year 1.
S Marcus Epps: Buy
While the Raiders are undoubtedly happy to have Garoppolo in training camp, it remains unclear if he'll actually make the team better or simply serve as a placeholder during a transition period.
One player who will quickly improve the Raiders is former Philadelphia Eagles safety Marcus Epps. He's been perhaps the biggest performer throughout Las Vegas' early offseason.
"He's been all over the place in the Raiders defense, switching between free and strong safety along with Tre'von Moehrig and Isaiah Pola-Mao. Whether he's playing in the box or in deep coverage, he seems to be able to find ways to be effective," Levi Edwards of the team's official website wrote last month.
Epps is a player fans should be eager to see on the game field. He showed more than enough with Philadelphia last season to suggest that his stellar spring play will carry over through training camp and into the regular season.
In 2022, Epps started all 17 games and finished with 94 tackles, six passes defended and a forced fumble. He had another 13 tackles and nine solo stops in the postseason.
With a fantastic mix of proven production, upside and positional versatility, the 27-year-old should continue generating buzz in training camp and could quickly establish himself as an integral piece of Las Vegas' future.