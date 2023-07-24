Buying or Selling Raiders' Top Offseason Performances Ahead Of Training Camp

0 of 3

AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

Training camp for the Las Vegas Raiders has officially opened. Rookies reported on July 20, and with veterans set to report on Tuesday, fans should soon see their first real practices of the 2023 season.



The biggest piece of buzz entering camp is the fact that Las Vegas will have quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo under center. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Garoppolo passed his physical on Sunday and will begin training camp with his teammates.



Of course, Garoppolo's health isn't the only reason for optimism heading into camp. Minicamps and organized team activities (OTAs) have yielded some top performers who should have the fanbase excited to see what 2023 has in store.



The challenge is to discern which performances are truly signs of things to come and which are merely the product of offseason hype. We'll try making that exact distinction here.



Below, you'll find a look at three of the biggest standouts of the Raiders offseason so far. We'll examine what these players have accomplished, where they should be trending in training camp and some realistic regular-season expectations for each.

