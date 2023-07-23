Dalvin Cook on NFL Free Agency, Contract: 'This Is a Life Decision… Not Rushing It'

Nick Wosika/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Dalvin Cook is remaining patient as the free-agent running back mulls the next stop in his NFL career.

"At this moment, it's kinda just taking my time and being patient with the process," he said to KTSP's Matt Kennedy. "You can't rush this. This is a life decision… I'm just taking my time and not rushing it. When I make that decision it's going to be right for me and my family."

With veteran wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins off the board, Cook is the best skill position player still available. Fox Sports' Henry McKenna reported Friday a trio of AFC East teams have emerged as "the top contenders" for the four-time Pro Bowler. The New York Jets, New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins are all continuing to pursue him.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Saturday some around the league "believe that Miami has sort of put the ball in Dalvin Cook's court" with a firm offer. Fowler added the Dolphins are viewed as the preferred destination for the South Florida native as well.

The state of the running back market might be leading Cook to adopt a prudent approach.

Miles Sanders' four-year, $25 million contract with the Carolina Panthers was the biggest handed out at the position this offseason. Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs and Tony Pollard are all now locked in at the franchise tag after they missed the deadline to hammer out long-term contracts with their respective teams.

From Cook's perspective, this may not be an ideal moment to commit to a multiyear pact. He might be better off with a short-term contract that allows him to rebuild his value before hitting free agency again next spring.

If nothing else, he's unlikely to be hurting his leverage much by playing the waiting game.