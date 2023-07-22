Angels' Anthony Rendon Out 2 Weeks; Shin Injury Diagnosed as Deep Bone Bruise

Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images

Anthony Rendon is staying on the injured list.

Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reported that the third baseman will be on rest for two weeks following an MRI that revealed a deep bone bruise in his shin.

Rendon has not played since July 4th, when he suffered the injury after fouling a ball against the shin. The team originally placed him on the IL July 14th with the injury, and extended his stay July 21. He suffered a groin injury in May and a wrist injury in June.

Rendon has been a regular on the injured list since he signed a seven-year, $245 million contract with the Angels before the 2020 MLB season. He has failed to play in more than 58 games in a single season thus far in the deal, although his 52 games in 2020 were near the full 60-game slate.

That was also his only truly productive season with the Halos, and the deal continues to look like an albatross. His 2023 numbers are an unimpressive .236 average with two home runs and 22 RBI in 43 games. He was also in the midst of a 4-47 stretch at the plate before he suffered the bruised shin.

His recovery was considered to be positive before this news, but this setback will mean that Rendon will likely miss additional time as he gets back into playing shape following the two-week rest period.

His presence, especially if he returned to his pre-Anaheim form, could be huge for an Angels team that needs a late-season run to reach the postseason. Los Angeles is currently 50-48 and sits in 3rd place in the AL West. They are eight games behind the division-leading Texas Rangers and four games behind the Toronto Blue Jays for the third wild card spot.