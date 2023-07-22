NFL Rumors: Austin Ekeler Organizes Call for RBs to Talk State of Contract Market

Harry How/Getty Images

Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler is reportedly spearheading a Zoom meeting during which the NFL's top running backs will discuss issues related to their contract market.

According to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, Ekeler has distributed a Zoom link to "all of the big-name running backs" in the NFL, and they are scheduled to meet Saturday night.

The impetus for the meeting was Monday's deadline for franchise-tagged players to sign long-term contracts coming and going without Saquon Barkley of the New York Giants, Josh Jacobs of the Las Vegas Raiders and Tony Pollard of the Dallas Cowboys receiving new deals.

Pollard signed the $10.091 million franchise tag for 2023, but Barkley and Jacobs have yet to do so, meaning they could potentially holdout throughout training camp and even into the regular season.

Appearing on The Money Matters podcast (h/t ESPN) before the deadline for franchise players passed Monday, Barkley suggested that he will give consideration to sitting out the entire 2023 season:

"My leverage is I could say, 'F---k you' to the Giants, I could say, 'F--k you' to my teammates. And be like, 'You want me to show you my worth? You want me to show you how valuable I am to the team? I won't show up. I won't play a down.' And that's a play I could use.

"Anybody [who] knows me, knows that's not something I want to do. Is it something that's crossed my mind? I never thought I would ever do that, but now I'm at a point where I'm like, 'Jesus, I might have to take it to this level.' Am I prepared to take it to this level? I don't know."

Like Barkley and Co., Ekeler is also feeling the pinch of the depressed running back market, as he has been unable to reach a new contract with the Chargers.

Ekeler requested a trade this offseason before reworking his deal for 2023, which is the final year of his contract.

The 28-year-old Ekeler, who is set to earn a base salary of $6.25 million in 2023, has been one of the NFL's best all-around running backs for the past four seasons.

Ekeler led the NFL in touchdowns from scrimmage in both 2021 and 2022 with 20 and 18, respectively, and he racked up a career-high 1,637 total yards from scrimmage last season.

Of all the running backs who were free agents this offseason, only Miles Sanders, David Montgomery and Jamaal Williams received contracts greater than two years in length.

Only Sanders and Montgomery will earn more than $4 million per season on average from deals signed this offseason as well.

The belief that running backs break down quicker than players at other positions, coupled with the thought that effective running backs can be found more easily than other positions has led to their financial bubble largely bursting in recent years.

It hasn't helped that most recent Super Bowl-winning teams have not featured highly-paid or highly-drafted running backs.

Last season, the Kansas City Chiefs rushing attack was led by a rookie seventh-round pick in Isiah Pacheco.

Florio noted that the NFL Players Association is expected to have some involvement in Saturday's call, although there may not be much they can do since they are obligated to treat players equally regardless of position.

Paying running backs more would mean paying players at other positions less, which may not be in the NFLPA's best interest.