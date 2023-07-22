Warriors' Stephen Curry Talks 'Complex' Friendship with Lakers' LeBron James

Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

The legacies of Stephen Curry and LeBron James will forever be intertwined, and the Golden State Warriors point guard knows it.

The two have combined for 28 All-Star appearances, eight NBA Championships and six MVPs, but a four-year stretch from 2015-2018 that saw the two face off in the Finals each season cemented a true rivalry.

Despite the consistent clashes, Curry noted that LeBron has been a mentor to him in his career and the dynamic has evolved steadily over time.

"It's complex, because you go from me playing in the tournament, him coming to watch to me coming in as a young rookie in the league and he giving me advice on how to get through some of the early struggles I was going to go through as a player, to the four finals appearances in a row," Curry said, according to Daniel Chavkin of Sports Illustrated.

Curry said he appreciates James' friendship and reminisced about the steps their journey has taken over the years.

"He's a great dude, great friend, great competitor," Curry added, according to Chavkin. "It's amazing to go back to look at where it all started, in Ford Field and a Sweet Sixteen game."

On the court, LeBron's Lakers currently own bragging rights over Curry's Warriors after ousting Golden State from the playoffs in six games to reach the Western Conference finals.