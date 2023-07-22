Lionel Messi Thrills MLS Fans with Epic Goal in Inter Miami Debut vs. Cruz Azul

AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

Lionel Messi made sure no American soccer fan will ever forget his entrance to the MLS.

In the 94th minute of his Inter Miami debut against Liga MX's Cruz Azul in Leagues Cup action, Messi earned a free kick.

The international star scored to lead Inter Miami to a 2-1 victory with the first goal of his MLS career.

The clutch game-winning tally earned praise from American sports stars watching the Inter Miami tilt, including Patrick Mahomes and LeBron James.

The ending to the match was exactly the kind of clutch play fans expected of Messi when they tuned in from around the world to watch the international superstar's Miami debut.

The excitement started 54 minutes into the Friday night match.

Inter Miami fans had spent the entire first half of the game waiting for Messi to appear. The wait and the $1,300 tickets were worth it when Messi subbed in early in the second half.

James and Serena Williams were among the celebrities watching Messi enter the match.

The crowd already spent the first half of the match chanting Messi's name. When he finally stepped on the field for the first time, the noise at DRV PNK Stadium was deafening.

Messi recorded his first two MLS shots off assists from none other than Sergio Busquets, who subbed in for his MLS debut alongside Messi in the 54th minute.

Messi spent 13 years playing alongside Busquets in Barcelona.

Having seen Messi's connection with Busquets and his game-winning goal, Inter Miami fans will leave Friday's match happy. They will hope to see Messi play again when the team returns to action on Tuesday with a Leagues Cup match against Atlanta United FC.