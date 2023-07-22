X

WORLD FOOTBALL

    Lionel Messi Thrills MLS Fans with Epic Goal in Inter Miami Debut vs. Cruz Azul

    Julia StumbaughJuly 22, 2023

    Cruz Azul midfielder Jose Rivero (15) defends Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) during the second half of a Leagues Cup soccer match, Friday, July 21, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
    AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

    Lionel Messi made sure no American soccer fan will ever forget his entrance to the MLS.

    In the 94th minute of his Inter Miami debut against Liga MX's Cruz Azul in Leagues Cup action, Messi earned a free kick.

    The international star scored to lead Inter Miami to a 2-1 victory with the first goal of his MLS career.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    MESSI'S FIRST GOAL FOR INTER MIAMI AND IT'S A GAME-WINNER 🤯<br><br>WHAT A MOMENT <br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/MLS?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MLS</a>) <br> <a href="https://t.co/SoF9dSrbDY">pic.twitter.com/SoF9dSrbDY</a>

    Major League Soccer @MLS

    Leo Messi WALKS IT OFF. 🤯<br><br>An unreal ending to this <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LeaguesCup2023?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LeaguesCup2023</a> battle. <a href="https://t.co/wJvFEjGWU5">pic.twitter.com/wJvFEjGWU5</a>

    The clutch game-winning tally earned praise from American sports stars watching the Inter Miami tilt, including Patrick Mahomes and LeBron James.

    Patrick Mahomes II @PatrickMahomes

    Wild man! 🐐 <a href="https://t.co/4vVqasRreh">https://t.co/4vVqasRreh</a>

    LeBron James @KingJames

    INCREDIBLE!!!! 🐐 <a href="https://t.co/fEhhXSZRAx">https://t.co/fEhhXSZRAx</a>

    The ending to the match was exactly the kind of clutch play fans expected of Messi when they tuned in from around the world to watch the international superstar's Miami debut.

    𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐑𝐋𝐄𝐒 @ChaaliiyKay

    LIONEL MESSI, THE GREATEST THERE IS. THE GREATEST THERE WAS. THE GREATEST THERE EVER WILL BE.<br><br>GOAT!!!!

    𝙃𝙀𝘼𝙏 𝙉𝘼𝙏𝙄𝙊𝙉 @HeatvsHaters

    What a storybook start for Messi. <br><br>South Florida sports are on the rise 🫡

    wheresrobthomas  @wheresrobthomas

    Messi scores the game winner in the 93rd minute of his Miami debut, I thought the Hollywood writers were on strike?

    JJ. Omojuwa @Omojuwa

    It was written in the stars. Last minute Lionel Messi free kick to win it for Inter Miami. This was written.

    𝐕𝔦𝔫 🇳🇱 @vinrmfc

    The most anticipated debut ever and he delivers a goal that American soccer fans will never forget. Still in shock that Messi is in the MLS and he continues to produce magical moments. The greatest there has ever been. <a href="https://t.co/Fl5ZCcqc9C">https://t.co/Fl5ZCcqc9C</a>

    𝐄𝐑 @ErlingRoIe

    Messi scoring that last minute winner on his debut in America was written in the stars. Another footballing story added to his illustrate career. The greatest footballer to grace the sport 🐐

    WONEST🏆🐐 @johanhonesty

    THIS WHY MESSI THE GOAT <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/InterMiamiCF?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#InterMiamiCF</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Messi?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Messi</a>

    CHAYO @phuckitschay

    <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Messi?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Messi</a> is poetry , first goal from a free kick . No one does it better than the goat

    TJ McLaughlin @TJMcLaughlin2

    Messi is the greatest thing to happen to North America.

    PowerBike boy🤴 @mysocialextra

    Watching Messi is the greatest feeling in the world

    The excitement started 54 minutes into the Friday night match.

    Inter Miami fans had spent the entire first half of the game waiting for Messi to appear. The wait and the $1,300 tickets were worth it when Messi subbed in early in the second half.

    B/R Football @brfootball

    🚨 LEO MESSI MAKES HIS INTER MIAMI DEBUT 🚨<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/MLS?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MLS</a>)<a href="https://t.co/FNQ3mQfTxR">pic.twitter.com/FNQ3mQfTxR</a>

    James and Serena Williams were among the celebrities watching Messi enter the match.

    B/R Football @brfootball

    The stars were all ready for Messi's moment 📸 <a href="https://t.co/CfYwhembWc">pic.twitter.com/CfYwhembWc</a>

    The crowd already spent the first half of the match chanting Messi's name. When he finally stepped on the field for the first time, the noise at DRV PNK Stadium was deafening.

    Zach Oliveri @Zach_Oliveri

    If Messi scores a goal, I'm sure we'll hear the roar of the crowd all the way in Fort Myers. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/InterMiamiCF?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#InterMiamiCF</a>

    Messi (in his goat voice) @macallisterlfc

    The crowd cheering "Messi, Messi, Messi" is enough to make a grown man cry 😭❤️

    FPL Fin (Jake) @FplFin

    Crowd going mental to Messi coming on, love it.

    Dani Joi🏳️‍🌈🇹🇹❤️🤍 @daniijayson

    Goosebumps hearing the roar of the crowd as Messi touches the ball <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/InterMiamiCF?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#InterMiamiCF</a>

    Alpha…🪐 @alfonzogambino

    the crowd get turnt everytime Messi touch the ball😭😭

    Jose Wong @iAMwongatron

    Every touch Messi gets, the crowd goes wild! Actual goosebumps. MY GOAT!!!

    Messi recorded his first two MLS shots off assists from none other than Sergio Busquets, who subbed in for his MLS debut alongside Messi in the 54th minute.

    Messi spent 13 years playing alongside Busquets in Barcelona.

    Rich Lee Poor Lee @MrLeeRWilliams

    Lol Messi just trying to find Busquets and vice versa

    dennis @sbadenni

    that was the first busquets pass to messi in like over 2 years :')

    Rei Bateyanami @reibateyanami

    Busquets to Messi the world is healing

    Ted @Ted_tweets2

    Even after not playing together for a couple seasons, that <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Messi%F0%93%83%B5?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Messi𓃵</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Busquets?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Busquets</a> connection is strong as ever. Poetry in motion.

    Glenn-HODL @GlennHODL4

    Busquets is contracted to only pass to Messi

    dey @kr4ken_fcb

    Messi x Busquets 🔥

    @nicktharula

    Busquets-Messi buddy ball is special

    vidalfnts11 @VidalFuentes95

    This game is like Messi + Busquets vs Cruz Azul 😂😂

    Jesus Sanchez @jsanch_14

    Messi and Busquets will absolutely dominate the MLS. They are in a completely different level😅

    Having seen Messi's connection with Busquets and his game-winning goal, Inter Miami fans will leave Friday's match happy. They will hope to see Messi play again when the team returns to action on Tuesday with a Leagues Cup match against Atlanta United FC.