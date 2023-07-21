Raiders Rumors: Marcus Peters Set for FA Workout, Visit Ahead of Training Camp

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Former All-Pro cornerback Marcus Peters is set to visit and workout with the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Peters, 30, spent the majority of the last four seasons with the Baltimore Ravens and aside from a few injury concerns, remained one of the better ballhawks in the NFL.

The Raiders and Peters were in contact earlier in the offseason with the organization visiting with the three-time Pro Bowler at some point during the spring, per Rapoport. They'll now have an opportunity to get a better look at him before making any sort of decision.

