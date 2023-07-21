Women's World Cup 2023: Updated Group Results and Saturday's ScheduleJuly 21, 2023
Women's World Cup 2023: Updated Group Results and Saturday's Schedule
Friday's games at the Women's World Cup did not feature a surprise result, like the opening day of the tournament did.
European sides Spain and Switzerland produced multi-goal wins and Canada played to a tough scoreless draw with Nigeria.
A majority of the teams in Groups A, B and C who were expected to advance to the knockout round are still in good positions to do so.
The exception to that is Norway in Group A. Norway suffered a surprise defeat to co-host New Zealand on Thursday, and that opened more advancement possibilities for the Football Ferns, as well as Switzerland, who took first place with its win over Costa Rica.
Three groups will see action in the next wave of games. The United States opens its Group E campaign late on Friday night, while all four Group D teams and one Group C match take place.
Group A
Switzerland - 3 points
New Zealand - 3
Norway - 0
Philippines - 0
Friday Result
Switzerland 2, Philippines 0
Switzerland put itself in a solid position to win Group A by defeating the Philippines.
The Swiss sit in first place over New Zealand with a plus-two goal differential. New Zealand pulled off the biggest upset of the tournament to date over Norway in the tournament opener.
Ramona Bachmann and Seraina Piubel netted the Switzerland goals in Friday's 2-0 victory in Dunedin, New Zealand.
The Swiss hope Friday's win is a catalyst for a strong group stage and a spot in the final 16. They have only reached the knockout round once in the Women's World Cup or Women's Euro and that came back in the 2015 World Cup.
Norway entered the tournament as the Group A favorite, but its loss to New Zealand put it in a must-win position against Switzerland and the Philippines.
The Philippines, the lone debut nation in Group A, need to try and get a result off New Zealand in their second group game to potentially stay alive in the hunt for the round of 16.
New Zealand might be in the best position of all the Group A sides since it plays the Philippines next and could be two or three points ahead of the second-place team going into its group-stage finale against Switzerland.
Group B
Australia - 3
Canada - 1
Nigeria - 1
Republic of Ireland - 0
Friday Result
Canada 0, Nigeria 0
Canada and Nigeria could not match the result co-host Australia pulled off in its Group B opener against the Republic of Ireland.
Republic of Ireland is one of eight debut nations in the World Cup and could be viewed as the weakest of the four teams, so Canada and Nigeria will have opportunities to pick up three points in their respective matches with the European side.
Australia, who is aiming to reach its fourth World Cup quarterfinal in five tournaments, can put itself in terrific position to finish in first place with a win over Nigeria.
Canada has the most to gain in the second round of Group B matches because it plays Republic of Ireland.
The Australia-Canada group-stage finale could be for the top spot and a chance to avoid England in the round of 16. England is the favorite in Group D. The Group D winner plays the Group B runner-up and vice versa in the knockout-round opener.
Group C
Spain - 3
Zambia - 0
Japan - 0
Costa Rica - 0
Friday Result
Spain 3, Costa Rica 0
Spain used goals from Aitana Bonmati and Esther Gonzalez, as well as an own goal from Costa Rica, to pick up the first win in Group C.
Spain netted all three of its goals in a six-minute span, starting in the 21st minute.
La Roja entered the tournament with three straight Euro quarterfinal berths and a round-of-16 berth in the last World Cup.
The minimum expectation for Spain is to advance into the knockout round. Friday's win over Costa Rica was a good start in that process.
Zambia and Japan face off in Hamilton, New Zealand on Saturday in the second Group C match.
Saturday Schedule
Group E: United States vs. Vietnam (Friday. 9 p.m. ET, Fox)
Group C: Zambia vs. Japan (Saturday, 3 a.m. ET, FS1)
Group D: England vs. Haiti (Saturday, 5:30 a.m. ET, Fox)
Group D: Denmark vs. China (Saturday, 8 a.m. ET, Fox)
Two World Cup favorites will be enter the fray in Australia and New Zealand over the next 24 hours.
The United States opens its World Cup campaign in Auckland against Vietnam, who will play in its firs World Cup game, on Friday night in the American time zones. The game will be played on Saturday afternoon in Auckland.
England kicks off Group D against Haiti in the match involving a World Cup favorite. The 2015 and 2019 World Cup semifinalist is expected to cruise against Haiti and win Group D without much concern.