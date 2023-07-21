Women's World Cup 2023: Updated Group Results and Saturday's Schedule

0 of 4

Joe Allison - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Friday's games at the Women's World Cup did not feature a surprise result, like the opening day of the tournament did.

European sides Spain and Switzerland produced multi-goal wins and Canada played to a tough scoreless draw with Nigeria.

A majority of the teams in Groups A, B and C who were expected to advance to the knockout round are still in good positions to do so.

The exception to that is Norway in Group A. Norway suffered a surprise defeat to co-host New Zealand on Thursday, and that opened more advancement possibilities for the Football Ferns, as well as Switzerland, who took first place with its win over Costa Rica.

Three groups will see action in the next wave of games. The United States opens its Group E campaign late on Friday night, while all four Group D teams and one Group C match take place.