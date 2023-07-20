Jets' Garrett Wilson: 'I Ain't Gonna Fake It, We Want to Win the Super Bowl'

AP Photo/Seth Wenig

New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson made it clear on his team's first day of training camp that the goal is to win the Super Bowl.

"Yeah, I ain't gonna fake it; we want to win the Super Bowl," Wilson said, per Eric Edholm of NFL.com. "It's OK to talk about it. If you want to go get that s--t, do it."

The pinnacle of the NFL is winning a Super Bowl, so it's not exactly boastful of Wilson to make that claim. It's not as if teams go into a season saying their goal is to win five games.

Wilson has reason for optimism thanks to the arrival of four-time NFL MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who takes over behind center.

New York will also welcome back a few talented players lost midseason due to injury, including running back Breece Hall and offensive guard Alijah Vera-Tucker.

The key pieces of a top-five scoring defense also return, including defensive lineman Quinnen Williams, who is now the owner of a four-year, $96 million extension. Defensive Rookie of the Year cornerback Sauce Gardner is also back for a second season.

New York will get a big test right away when it faces the three-time defending AFC East champion Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football on Sept. 11.