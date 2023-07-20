Jets' Garrett Wilson: 'I Ain't Gonna Fake It, We Want to Win the Super Bowl'July 20, 2023
New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson made it clear on his team's first day of training camp that the goal is to win the Super Bowl.
"Yeah, I ain't gonna fake it; we want to win the Super Bowl," Wilson said, per Eric Edholm of NFL.com. "It's OK to talk about it. If you want to go get that s--t, do it."
The pinnacle of the NFL is winning a Super Bowl, so it's not exactly boastful of Wilson to make that claim. It's not as if teams go into a season saying their goal is to win five games.
Wilson has reason for optimism thanks to the arrival of four-time NFL MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who takes over behind center.
New York will also welcome back a few talented players lost midseason due to injury, including running back Breece Hall and offensive guard Alijah Vera-Tucker.
The key pieces of a top-five scoring defense also return, including defensive lineman Quinnen Williams, who is now the owner of a four-year, $96 million extension. Defensive Rookie of the Year cornerback Sauce Gardner is also back for a second season.
New York will get a big test right away when it faces the three-time defending AFC East champion Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football on Sept. 11.